Region AHEAD leaders pitched on Tuesday a transition from a “wear a mask” campaign to a “get a vaccination when one is available and wear a mask” campaign to fight COVID-19.
“Wear a mask” public service announcements featuring a Ballad Health nurse on the frontlines of COVID-19 have been running on local television stations.
“Do we have any ideas on how we want to spin our next round of ads that basically say get vaccinated?” automotive executive Andy Dietrich, who last year organized a Region AHEAD recovery fund for businesses impacted by COVID-19, asked during a Zoom meeting. “Are we going to use locally well-known people to say ‘get vaccinated?’ ”
The group noted it might be counterproductive to pitch vaccination until doses are readily available, but Dietrich pointed out the public’s interest in a vaccine by saying the Sullivan County Regional Health Department got 73,000 phone calls on Monday.
“They got slammed and they are getting beat up pretty bad,” Kingsport Chamber President and CEO Miles Burdine said of the department. “They had a plan in place for three months to distribute the vaccine and all of a sud- den, the state(of Tennessee) without notification and discussion with the health departments changed the rules.”
One idea discussed by the group to engage the general public to get vaccinated is developing a webinar that could be livestreamed and shared on social media, in addition to local TV and newspaper websites.
Another task is developing spokespeople and messaging.
“We just lost a very beloved friend and (Virginia state) senator in Ben Chafin (to COVID-19),” said Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart. “It has really stunned our delegation in Southwest Virginia because Ben was just an awesome human being. To see that happen really impacts people.”