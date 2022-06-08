BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County high school student has things right in the bag, literally.
And if you've ever shopped at select Food City grocery stores in Kingsport, Gray or Johnson City, she may have just bagged your groceries sometime over more than the past three years. She recently won the best grocery bagger in Tennessee award.
A West Ridge High School career technical student who plans to become an engineer next year will compete for best grocery bagger in the United States.
Alexis "Lexi" Gilliam, a rising senior at West Ridge, recently won the title of 2023 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Champion in Tennessee.
Lexi, 17, won $250 in cash $1,750 in scholarships from Tennessee Grocers Education Foundation for becoming the Top Bagger for the state of Tennessee recently in near Nashville.
She will compete in Las Vegas for Best Grocery Bagger in the nation in February of 2023.
She has been employed with Food City for three and a half years and this is the first year competing beyond the store level for Food City.
Alexis has won other college scholarships and after high school first plans to attend Northeast State Community College, then to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering program at Tennessee Tech University. Alexis is a career technical education student enrolled in machine tool and welding classes at West Ridge.
She formerly attended the old Sullivan North High and most recently Sullivan Central High before they and Sullivan South High merged to form West Ridge in August of 2021.
Lexi said she was graded on the following skills: speed, time, attitude and appearance, having the proper bag building technique and distribution of weight among bags.
Last year, she didn't make it out of the competition at her location in Gray, and she also has worked at the location near State of Franklin in Johnson City and next to the Farmers Market in Kingsport.
"It just comes natural, I guess," Lexi said, saying she and other bagger had trainers and also pick up their own ways to become better baggers.
She said the grocers association will pay her airfare and expenses for the competition in Las Vegas. From winning the store level competition, she went to stores in the district and then those in the region, the later in a Knoxville competition.
Then she competed in Murfreesboro in Middle Tennessee, representing Food City against competitors from Krogers and National Independent Grocers.