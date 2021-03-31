KINGSPORT — Work has been ongoing since early January at the new $18 million West Gate residential development near the intersection of Interstate 26 and Stone Drive. It is on the old Stonegate Plaza shopping center site, 18 years ago a Walmart location.
Local developer Danny Karst; his wife, Carla; and Kingsport attorney Todd East are planning to build 76 single-family houses and 16 townhomes on the 14-acre site. Karst Tuedsay said after utilities and road bed are in place, a plat will be presented to the City of Kingsport in late April or early May, which when approved would mean construction could start soon thereafter.
He said the site lends itself to work even during rainy and wet times, with the earth work mostly by Glass Construction only being halted about seven days since early January.
Karst said the project is to be be completed in three phases, and the developers hope it will be finished in about 27 months. The townhomes will be priced in the $160,000 range and single-family houses in the $215,000 to $225,000 range.
A tax incentive called tax increment financing (TIF) is helping with $1.2 million for the project, to be repaid over 15 years. The Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority will take the projected growth in property taxes on the development and use that money to secure a loan. That loan is then granted to the property owner, with the proceeds helping offset the cost of the project.