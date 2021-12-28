If you’ve picked up a Kingsport Times News over the past few days or scrolled by a Times News article recently, there’s a good chance you’ve noticed our staff project, Meth Mountain.
This special staff project resulted in a four-day publication on everything from why the meth epidemic has taken hold in our region to the people who have fought addiction and lived to see through it. Our pages and online articles are filled with stories of loss, hope, courage, fear and an overall notion that something must be done to combat this growing issue. I hope as you read these stories, it doesn’t bog you down to the point you wish to glaze over them or skip to a less-sad story. News is often doom and gloom. I realize that. But these kinds of topics are worth exploring in order to find a solution.
All this to say, this sad topic of addiction affects every facet of our lives. As the KTN staff members worked on these stories, it became clear we weren’t just writing about meth and other substances. We were writing about people with families and friends. We were writing about organizations with goals and stories of heartache, but also success. We wrote stories about those who have been through their darkest days and are now looking to serve as a light for others. You might not have a connection to someone affected by addiction. But so many do. And the truth of the matter is it impacts our entire community.
No doubt the business sector is impacted. I was sad to hear a local law enforcement tell our staff earlier this year that when a Sullivan County tag is spotted in Atlanta, it’s assumed that person is there for meth. Meanwhile, another local leader informed our staff that this region is often referred to as Meth Mountain, hence our project’s title. Those taglines aren’t exactly good for our region’s tourism industry.
More than the look and perception, though, the toll the meth epidemic is taking on our community trickles into business, not to mention education, local government, public services — basically the overall health and success of our region and those who live here.
A big part of the conversations I’ve had with sources for this story and others seemed to come back to communication and understanding. Those two elements could be deemed missing links between those in recovery and those who have not experienced that struggle. No matter who I talked to, each person told me they felt the community could use more education on the issue as a whole. And that education needs to be discussed — that’s where I hope this project’s distribution will come in handy.
An article I read recently begged the question, ‘What do you want your legacy to be when you’re gone?’ The same could be asked of our community in considering this issue. What do we want others to remember Kingsport for? When they look back on this issue we faced, what would we want them to say our city, county and region did?
We each have our own answers to that question, but two words came to my mind: strength and grace.
We need strength to hold those accountable. This problem isn’t just randomly at our doorstep. Those not wanting and working to fix this problem need to be held accountable. We need strength in our nation’s borders. We need strength in our local leaders and policy makers to find and seek out solutions to this problem. We need to use any opioid lawsuit money to heal our region and tackle this growing problem.
We also need grace. We need to offer grace for those suffering from addiction and battling it. It’s a war that never ends and is instead made up of a lifetime of battles, both lost and won. Those struggling need grace. But so do the family, friends and bystanders that are jaded and hurt from watching a loved one struggle with addiction. Their experience matters and they too need grace. We need grace for the employer who faces a labor shortage and inflation, but also the decision to hire someone in recovery or not. We all need grace.
Meth Mountain is not an easy project. It wasn’t an easy project to write, think or talk about. It might not be easy for you to read, consider and talk to others about. But it’s needed. It impacts us all, which means finding a solution to this problem also has the potential to also make us better.