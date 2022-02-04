BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School soon will have a $230,000 video scoreboard similar in size and capacities to ones at Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School and Johnson City’s Science Hill High School.
And it will be thanks in part to a $150,000 donation from the J.A. Street family.
The scoreboard will be ready well before football season starts this fall, the school board learned on Thursday.
However, the board also learned from architect Dineen West that the track surrounding the football field won’t be finished in time for the start of track and field season in March, although she said it could be ready toward the end of the season.
SCOREBOARD DONATIONS COVER PROJECT
The Sullivan County Board of Education unveiled the donation at Thursday’s voting meeting, held in the West Ridge Auditorium and marking the first school board voting meeting in the school that opened on Aug. 9, 2021.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the Streets, who got a standing ovation during the meeting, said the donation to pay for most of the jumbo video scoreboard is the latest in a series of donations they have made to county schools. She said Street once donated outdoor projects to the former Blountville Elementary, welding items to county high schools and recently paid for the three flag poles at West Ridge.
“It is a dream come true, and I am most appreciative,” Rafalowski said.
The donation is earmarked as from the J.A. Street Families, at the request of J.A. Street and Associates business namesake Jim Street, whose company was the contractor for West Ridge. However, it is technically from the J.A. Street Foundation, created in honor of the parents of Jim Street and his sister, LaDonna Street.
Jim Street, LaDonna Street and Jim Street’s wife, Barbara, attended the meeting.
Board Chairman Randall Jones said he is impressed with the excitement at West Ridge athletic events and students’ pride in the campus.
“We know now why we fought so hard to have this wonderful facility we have here,” Jones said during the meeting.
Principal Josh Davis said the rest of the $230,000 scoreboard cost, $80,000, was raised from other donations and work by the West Ridge athletic boosters. The school’s audio visual productions students, taught by Jason Sanderford, will do video of football, including for the scoreboard, and already are doing it for basketball.
TRACK NOT TO BE DONE by START of SEASON
During the work session before the meeting, West, of Kingsport-based Cain Rash West Architects, said the track’s final surfacing and striping would not be done in time for the start of track season in March but that if the weather cooperates it is not out of the question the track could be used before school is out in May. A dropout under the track, which school officials attributed to a failed pipe under the track, caused a hole to form and delayed the completion of the track. It had already been paved but didn’t have the final rubber-like coating and striping placed on it yet.
The board approved in a 6-0 vote, with one absent, a change order on the athletic fields that added $160,450 to the $4.88 million cost of the football field, field house and other athletic fields. That included the cost to fix the dropout damage, which West and Rafalowski would have been more expensive to fix had the dropout occurred after the final surface was applied.
In addition, the board by the same margin approved the final expected change order for the main West Ridge buildings that totaled $54,473,500. West said the net result was a $264,011 increase, or .04% of the total cost. Rafalowski said some of the changes saved money without losing quality.
“It just couldn’t get done in the fall,” West said. “I don’t believe there’s a way to get it done this season.”
Rafalowski said the tracks at Sullivan Central Middle, the old Sullivan Central High, and Sullivan Heights Middle, the old Sullivan South High, would be used by West Ridge runners. She said they must have temperatures of at least 50 degrees for an extended period for the final surface to be applied to the underlying asphalt.
IN OTHER ACTION, the board also:• Recognized the first West Ridge football team for making it to the Class 6A regionals, as well as for seniors Eli Topping and Fletcher Gibson getting All State honors and Gibson earlier this week getting a four-year football scholarship at Carson-Newman University;
• Honored West Ridge students Suzanne Amos and Gracie Olinger for winning spots in the STREAMWORKS Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 and Holston Elementary receiving a Model Demonstration School award;
• Learned from Jones that the County Commission may tour the former Blountville Elementary/Blountville Middle schools campus before its Feb. 17 meeting, where he said the commission could vote whether to pursue acquiring the complex from the school system. Piney Flats businessman Chris Laisure also wants the building for a community center;
• Learned from Jones that Lakeway Christian Schools, which owns Tri-Cities Christian School, has increased its offer for the former Colonial Heights Middle School from $1.4 million to $1.8 million in a letter from school system Executive Director Bob Brown. However, Jones said the school board has not yet declared the property surplus but recently voted that the property, which Tri-Cities Christian wants for an elementary school, could not be used for a school.
Kingsport City Schools and local businessman Allyn Hood have expressed interest in Colonial Heights, the city system for a school site and Hood for a youth athletics facility.
