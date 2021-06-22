KINGSPORT — Lloyd’s on Commerce is less of a beauty shop full of hairdressers and more of a salon filled with folks who are a little more like family.
And that’s precisely how Lisa Jarvi, the owner and operator of the downtown hair salon, always envisioned her shop — a place to continue that loving, family atmosphere she first experienced at Lloyd’s Beauty Shop back in the mid ‘90s.
“They just really took me in,” Jarvi recalled. “We really are more like a family. We are less like coworkers and more like family.”
The original Lloyd’s certainly came with a history.
In the spring of 1948, Lloyd Steele opened Lloyd’s Beauty Shop in Kingsport above Freel’s Drug Store at the corner of Center and Broad streets.
The shop served as the Model City’s first beauty school and Lloyd Steele was the town’s first male stylist. Before jumping into the beauty shop business, the Oklahoma native also taught dance and worked at Holston Defense as a watchman.
His daughter, Sally Steele, still rents a chair at Lloyd’s and sees customers each day. Sally Steele recalls her father was inspired to get into the beauty shop business once he heard President Roose- velt’s voice through the radio encouraging women to continue their salon visits during World War II.
“He remembered what Roosevelt said during World War II,” Sally Steele said. “He said, ‘You ladies keep going to the beauty shop even though your men are overseas. They’ll know your morale is good by your letters.’
“My dad said, ‘I have never heard a president plug a business like that. I’m going to beauty school.’”
The magic of Lloyd’s didn’t live in the bustling business of Lloyd’s Beauty Shop operations, however. It lived — and lives on — in the atmosphere.
“I wanted back what we had before,” Jarvi said. “I wanted our sense of family.”
After the Lloyd’s team dispersed, Jarvi and Steele found themselves working at another salon. Jarvi said she never dreamed of owning a shop, but she eventually felt a calling to establish a place much like the originals Lloyd’s.
“We felt like we were losing our identity,” Jarvi said of joining another salon. “It just wasn’t a good fit.”
The store now offers cuts and colors, manicures and pedicures, Jarvi’s licensed esthetician services, a clothes boutique and more. When you walk in the door, you’re also met by the receptionist, Lois Felix, who’s ready to greet you and offer that warmth Jarvi wanted to bring back.
“We pamper our people,” Jarvi said. “We spoil them to where they want some- one to take their money, make their appointment and answer the phone. That’s important to us.”
Bringing the shop together wasn’t so easy, though.
Jarvi brought the Lloyd’s dream back to life in January 2020, just two months before the start of the pandemic that shut the doors of hair salons and other businesses across the country.
“The first four weeks of the shutdown was pretty scary,” Jarvi said. “By that fourth week, we were all praying. Deanna (Russell) and Sally and I were majorly praying. I was scared and they were scared. I wasn’t having them pay rent because I knew they couldn’t. How could they pay rent if they weren’t working? But how was I going to pay rent?”
Those prayers soon paid off.
Jarvi said part of her saving grace came in the form of a new, all-natural product line, Amika. The company offers products like dry shampoo made from rice powder to nourishing shampoos infused with jojoba oil that Jarvi said became a key for the shop.
Jarvi also found new members of the Lloyd’s team practically on her doorstep. During the shutdown, three women showed up at the shop, peering through the windows after having lost their jobs at a nearby salon.
“That saved us, too,” Jarvi said. “My surplus was gone and I had no cushion. I was going to be starting back up with a deficit, but instead I started up with three new renters — six instead of three — when we started back up. It was like, ‘Thank you Lord.’ ”
She managed to keep the doors open, but Jarvi is still working to make sure her shop on Commerce Street remains an inviting, local business.
“We still have enough of a small town feel in Kingsport,” Jarvi said. “Our clients tell us all the time how much they love this place. I have them come in and say, ‘I don’t want to leave. I’m so happy when I’m here I don’t want to leave.’ And you don’t have to.”
It seems those returning clients aren’t the only ones who don’t want to leave.
Sally Steele loves interacting with returning customers like the client she’s seen each week for seven years.
“I still long for those weekly people because that’s what I love,” Sally Steele said. “I love perms, color and hair cutting, but I like just having that hour at 9 o’clock every Friday morning for seven or eight years with someone. People love to come. Those older women that come get dolled up and come in a week later, they are so tickled.”
Folks still filter in and out on a Tuesday at Lloyd’s, just as they might have back in the ’50s for their perms, cut and colors. For Jarvi and her team, it’s important they keep the Lloyd’s legacy alive through that same name and high-quality service. The main focus, however, remains on family.
“It can be a very backstabbing business, but it’s not in here. And that’s the way we’re going to keep it. I’m keeping the integrity of this salon the way it is if it kills me,” she said with a laugh.
“That comes across to our customers and clients. They see us as a family.”
Lloyd’s on Commerce is located at 3{span}29 Commerce St., Kingsport. For more information, go to https://lloydsoncommerce.weebly.com/ or the shop’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lloydsoncommerce/.{/span}