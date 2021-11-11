KINGSPORT — Military veterans transitioning to civilian life need help starting and maintaining their own businesses, something a group of veterans recently discussed at length.
Others need help in finding new careers or jobs in the civilian sector, the veterans said.
Ed Sheffey, a veteran who owns Rowan Tree Care in Gray, emceed the Tuesday meeting of Veteran Business Leaders of the Tri-Cities that drew more than 20 veterans and folks who serve veterans.
The Kingsport Small Business Development Center and KOSBE, the Kingsport Office of Small Business Entrepreneurship, held the event.
Among veteran business owners, Jenna Tamayo of Johnson City-based Appalachian Maid Services LLC said she has problems finding additional employees.
Jane Hall, owner of the Wicked Plant Shop in Colonial Heights, said she isn’t eligible for COVID-19 relief because she has a relatively new business.
Jeff Eaves of Appalachia Business Communications in Gray said he can’t find folks who want a career or long-term job.
Results of such input are to be presented to Kingsport’s U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, Mayor Pat Shull and others, Sheffey said. A representative of Harshbarger, who has an office in the Kingsport Higher Education Center where the three-hour luncheon meeting was held, attended most of the event.
NEW GROUP MAY HELP
Rob Campbell, who is an executive coach and keynote speaker as well as in the window treatment business, spoke about his plan to start a Veterans Business Collective Tri-Cities chapter in December. The group would meet in Kingsport.
“It’s not just a once-a-month meeting. It’s all the time,” Campbell said of the group, which he saw start in North Carolina before he moved to the Tri-Cities.
Campbell said the mistake many make when leaving the military is continuing the same type of job they did there instead of following a passion that might be markedly different, which he called “job passion misalignment.”
He also said the Tri-Cities needs to catch those leaving the military early, either encouraging them to come back home or to consider the region their new home.
Campbell, of Johnson City, also has written “At Ease,” a book designed to help veterans transition to civilian life. “I’m still transitioning” after a 2016 retirement as an Army colonel and brigade commander, he noted.
OTHER PRESENTERS:
• Stephanie Hernandez of the Kingsport Chamber spoke about “getting connected” and the chamber’s programs with a referral list for businesses owned by veterans, minorities and women.
• Sam Jones, president of the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, or TC-MAC — formed in 2013 and advocating for veterans in Northeast Tennessee, said veterans and defense-related businesses account for a $2.3 billion annual economic impact in the region.
• Madison Smith of KOSBE and the Tennessee Small Business Development Center told the group how to use Google search and map functions. Of 250,000 who leave the military each year, she said 25% are interested in starting their own business.
• Bill Heise, a veteran and co-director of STRIVE, the Startup Training to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship at East Tennessee State University, said STRIVE’s eight-week, one-night-a-week program will be held in Kingsport this year and is free for vets, reservists and National Guard members and spouses. It starts in March.
• Scott Vaughn, also known as Phillip Vaughn, an Army veteran who works for the American Job Center and is based out of Johnson City, said that group works for veteran employment and case management and posts jobs for free for veteran-owned businesses.
“Fifty percent of what we do is helping employers,” Vaughan said. His message for veterans wanting jobs is: “We have veteran-run businesses that want to hire you.” He also said he’d like to see the GI Bill used for college expanded to cover business startups and vocational learning.
• Valentina Gonzales, who runs Beyond Engage- ment — Social Media Solutions in Johnson City, urged the business owners to use LinkedIn and Instagram, making liberal use of hashtags.
Lunch was provided by Stankowski Advanced Strategies with help from Jones and prepared by Red Pig Barbecue, both veteran-owned Johnson City businesses. Door prizes were provided by Taylor’s Martial Arts Academy of Kingsport.
