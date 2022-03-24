KINGSPORT — Scott Murray is seeking the GOP nomination to run for a second term as Sullivan County highway commissioner. Calvin Clifton is seeking the party’s nomination as well.
The winner of the Republican Party primary on May 3 will advance to the county general election in August, where they will have no opposition on the ballot because no Democratic or Independent candidates filed to run.
Voters will therefore decide the race for the $122,475 per year job on May 3.
Murray, a 42-year, third-generation employee of the Sullivan County Highway Department, defeated then-incumbent Jim Belgeri in the 2018 Republican Party primary. The race was decided in the primary that year as well. Murray garnered nearly 59% of the 12,913 votes cast.
Clifton and Murray each spoke to the Republicans of Kingsport earlier this week.
Clifton said his vision for the agency is “a proactive department constantly looking forward while addressing the needs of today.”
Under his leadership, a priority would be to identify transportation issues and needs “before they become a crisis,” he said, and to find and secure federal and state grant money to address them.
“I want to engage at all levels,” he said, and “seek innovative practices and solutions” so “we can all move forward together.”
Murray said he wants to continue using his experience and working together with all county departments, especially the county commission, to address the needs of the county.
Murray noted the county commission approved $3 million in new “desperately needed” equipment for the department during his first term, greatly improving efficiency.
Murray said the highway department’s dedicated employees deserve credit for working hard to meet public requests for repairs and improvements in addition to their daily work on planned projects.
“Experience goes a long way, especially in construction work,” Murray said. “And construction work is what we do. The more experience you’ve got, the better you do your job.”
After Murray, Clifton and other candidates up and down the GOP ballot had a chance to speak, members of the audience had a chance to ask any candidate a question.
One question was for Murray: Will he serve all four years of a new term if he wins reelection?
Murray said he will, his health permitting, and “I’m healthy as an ox right now.”
The last day to register, if you’re not already, and be eligible to vote in the May 3 party primaries is April 4.
In Tennessee voters do not register by party and primaries are open.
Early voting begins in Blountville on April 13 and expands to locations in Kingsport and Bristol on April 21. It ends at all locations on April 28.