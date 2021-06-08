BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Airport is ready to send travelers to destinations that were removed from the airport’s schedule over the past year.
“We are starting to see a proverbial light at the end of the tunnel as people are getting vaccinated and getting more comfortable with filling up the aircraft again,” said Kristi Haulsee, Tri-Cities Airport's director of Marketing and Air Service Development on Monday.
American Airlines recently added back its second flight to Dallas, and Delta has added its mid-morning flight to Atlanta back to the schedule.
Haulsee said during a typical year before the pandemic, Tri-Cities Airport would offer 12 average daily flights. The airport is currently at 11 daily flights compared to last June, when about four daily flights departed.
“It’s up to the airlines when they add a flight,” Haulsee said. “We lost Dallas completely for three weeks last June. Before the end of the month they brought it back to one a day. Last week, they started the second flight back up.”
Right now, there is a federal mask mandate, which Haulsee said is set to last until mid-September. Currently, vaccinations aren’t required for travel within the United States, but Haulsee said those looking to travel need to do their research and see what is required on the other end of their flight.
“There may be some quarantining areas," Haulsee said. "You may have to have a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before departure. It just depends on where you’re going.”
Sarah Dixon readied to board an Atlanta-bound plane on Monday along with her grandfather, Sam Moser. The vaccine has eased her fears about traveling during the pandemic.
“It seemed kind of reckless to just fly before,” Dixon said. “This is my first time flying (since the pandemic). But I’m not worried. I’m vaccinated.”
Haulsee said the airport started seeing an increase in travel around March. Business and some international travel have increased, she said, but mostly, leisure travel has been at the top of the list in the Tri-Cities.
“Even here in our area, we have seen more people coming in because they are going to places they can disperse a little bit more,” Haulsee said. “Folks are headed to beaches, the mountains. Those are the two big spots where they can be outdoors and away from people. We thought that would slow down but it hasn’t yet.”
For those looking to travel, Haulsee suggested bringing a face covering and adding your airline’s app to your smartphone to stay more hands-off.
“They generally now will have you scan your own ticket so you don’t have to touch anything, and going through security, it’s the same thing,” Haulsee said. “The less they have to touch things, the safer it is for everybody.”