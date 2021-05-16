SURGOINSVILLE — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the first reading of its proposed 2021-22 budget, although some members said it’s far from finalized.
Vice Mayor Bob Jarnagin told the BMA during its May 10 meeting he wouldn’t vote for the budget unless it includes raises for city employees.
Jarnagin said some workers have received bonuses, but it’s been six years since employees had a raise.
“We shouldn’t have let it go on this long,” Jarnagin said. “I worked in a factory 41 years, and in that 41 years I don’t guess there was two years that I didn’t get some kind of a raise.”
Jarnagin said the town’s annual tax revenue will increase by nearly $10,000 thanks to the discovery of a business whose sales tax revenue was going to the wrong jurisdictions.
The town recently found out that sales tax from Hilltop Towing and Auto Repair had been paid to Rogersville and the county and wasn’t going to Surgoinsville.
When such errors are discovered, the state allows the shorted municipality to recoup only one year’s worth of revenue. As a result, Surgoinsville will receive $4,200 from Rogersville and $5,500 from the county.
That’s a one-time payment. Jarnagin said the ongoing sales tax from that business will be recurring and should cover a small employee raise.
Jarnagin added, “I’d like for it to be at least 25 cents. Over a year’s time that’s $520.”
Mayor Merrell Graham said he believes the board can find the money to cover that raise at a budget workshop next week.
“Our funds are in very good shape,” Graham said. “It’s the best shape probably since I’ve been in town.”
The first reading was approved 4-1 with only Alderman Matthew Somers voting no.
“There’s a lot more than the pay raise,” Somers said. “There’s a lot of stuff we need to go over line by line.”
The BMA will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 24 to discuss the final draft of the budget, which comes before the BMA for final approval June 14.
Paving begins on several streets
During the May 10 meeting, Maintenance Director Eddie McNally told the BMA that Turner Paving would start prep work May 11 for the the $108,000 repaving of Anderson Street, a small portion of East Williams Street, a large section of Arnold Road, about 700 feet of Loren Drive and complete the repaving of Long Hollow Road that was started about five years ago.
“We talked about since the bid was lower than anticipated, and we had some more money that we didn’t realize at the time, we’re going to add $6,000 to that project to make it a total of $114,000,” McNally said. “The $6,000 will be used on East Williams Road. One part (of East Williams) was bid out because of the size, and we decided to hire the same paving company to do the additional $6,000 (worth of work).”
One festival canceled and one ‘doubtful’
Graham reported to the BMA that he has canceled the annual Dr. Lyons Festival. Graham said, “By next month I will let you know about the Riverfront Festival, but it’s looking in doubt.
“When you’re there (at the Riverfront Festival) people are in very close proximity of one another, and what bothers me is that the number of people who are getting the vaccine is going down, not up,” Graham added. “There’s a good number of people who don’t want the vaccine, and that’s creating a (unsafe) situation. The people who do the work for the festival, as of right now none of them want to be involved.”
At the beginning of the meeting, the BMA voted 4-0 to appoint former Alderman and Vice Mayor Tim Hoss to fill a vacancy on the board.
The BMA also agreed to advertise a job opening to replace McNally, who officially retires as of Aug. 1, but will stop work beginning sometime in July due to using up vacation time.