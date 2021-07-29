MOUNT CARMEL — Engineer Dean Helstrom presented Mount Carmel leaders last week with a 20-year plan for maintaining its ailing 36-year-old sewer treatment plant, the first step of which is estimated to cost $1.7 million.
Helstrom, who is employed by the engineering firm of Vaughn and Melton, said the first round of upgrades would address several pending state violations and would be followed immediately with a second round of improvements to clear up more violations.
The overall estimated cost of those two projects, which were identified by Helstrom as Phase 1A and Phase 1B, is $4.467 million.
At its July 22 meeting, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman voted unanimously to authorize Helstrom to move forward with preparations for the $1.7 million Phase 1A, which the town will likely pay for with reserve funds.
Phase 1A would include a mechanical screen and compactor, piping and valves; anoxic basins (primary clarifier retrofit) mixers and controls; sanitary sewer GIS map; site work grading; concrete demolition/tank cleaning; electrical; metal fabrication; and painting.
Helstrom said he doesn’t anticipate Phase 1A being ready to advertise for bids for about six months.
The BMA also authorized Helstrom to apply to the State Revolving Fund Program, as well as any other state assistance that becomes available, to pay for Phase 1B. City Manager Mike Housewright said he anticipates that Phase 1B won’t be ready to proceed for 18-24 months.
Salvaging a neglected, 36-year-old sewer plant
Mount Carmel provides sewer service to approximately 1,975 customers. The wastewater treatment plant and a collection system were initially constructed in 1985.
Helstrom’s report noted that over the years, the sewer system has seen very few improvements or upgrades, despite population growth and the corrosive nature of sanitary wastewater.
There are pending state violations pertaining to effluent TSS (total suspended solids) and E-coli violations from the plant as well as recent effluent chlorine residual non-compliance violations.
Helstorm said the system also needs improvements to the plant drainage pump station; Clean Water Act’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit updates with respect to the primary clarifier mechanisms and addition of a mechanical screen; scheduled replacement of aging/failing residential low-pressure sewer pumps; system mapping and sanitary sewer system evaluations; and scheduled improvements and upgrades to the aging sanitary sewer pump stations and force mains to support the system’s needs over the next planning period.
The report submitted by Helstrom states that the 20-year plan will need to address future growth and developments, and compliance with current and future environmental regulations while addressing infrastructure replacements/upgrades.
Recommended long-term improvements
The collection system is not well mapped electronically. The system does not have a recent comprehensive sanitary sewer evaluation.
Most of the sanitary sewer pump stations need immediate repairs to comply with current industry standards and permit compliance.
Some sanitary sewer pump stations are operating near their capacity and will need to be replaced or upgraded soon. Heavy corrosion due to the harsh sewer environment and age of the units is evident throughout the system.
Several force mains are also operating near their capacities and will need to be upgraded.
Most of the residential grinder pump stations have reached or exceeded their design useful lifetime and will need to be replaced.
The department does not have an active action plan for sanitary sewer rehabilitation. Such a plan needs to be developed and enforced as part of the sanitary sewer system evaluation.
The collection system has several notices of violation that will need immediate attention.
Plenty of sewer capacity for 20-year plan
Helstrom noted that the current wastewater treatment plant capacity of 0.472 million gallons per day appears to be enough for the projected 20-year growth period.
All future plant projects will need to consider and account for the observed higher influent loading concentrations in terms of biological oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids concentrations (TSS).
Among the deficiencies identified by Helstrom were:
• The plant does not have mechanical screening for solids removal. The manual bar screens require frequent attention and are not able to handle the influent loading conditions.
• The primary clarifier mechanisms are out of service in both basins.
• One of the two secondary clarifiers is out of service.
• Dewatering equipment is limited in throughput capacity and needs frequent repairs.
• The surge/EQ basin is undersized when multiple collection pump stations send flow into the plant.
The plant does not have sufficient equipment redundancy to cover for equipment repairs, routine maintenance and service, and other emergency situations. Areas that need such attention include, but are not limited to, the headworks, the blowers, miscellaneous pumps, chemical feed systems, etc.
The plant also needs miscellaneous instrumentation and a telemetry/alarm notification system.