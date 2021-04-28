ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County officials are hoping that new weight, speed and axle restrictions on heavy trucks will slow the destruction of Jim Town Road and prevent the roadway from sliding down an embankment.
On Monday, the county commission approved a resolution reducing the speed limit for heavy truck traffic from 25 to 15 mph and set a weight limitation on that road of 10,000 pounds.
In addition, the commission approved amendments reducing the permissible number of axles for truck traffic on that road to one, and establishing that those changes are temporary pending completion of an engineering report, which might provide a permanent solution.
Jim Town is a narrow, winding road west of Rogersville that extends south from Highway 11-W to Cherokee Lake, then follows the shoreline to a dead end. In some areas, however, the road is only 10 feet wide, with the hill on one side and a steep drop on the other.
Earlier this month, residents along Jim Town Road met with the commission’s Road Committee to express their concerns about a new development underway there involving a proposed gravel quarry operation.
On Monday, Jim Town resident Bill Sanders told the full commission he was informed by the owner that the gravel operation could result in 200 large trucks per day traveling that roadway.
Sanders noted that the road is very narrow and there isn’t always room for a large truck and an oncoming vehicle to pass safely. Sanders also expressed concern about the road maintenance costs for the county, as well as the destruction of the nearby historic marble quarry, and the impact on residents’ property values.
Hawkins County Highway Superintendent Lowell Bean told the commission that Jim Town road sits on weak sandstone similar to the surface on Route 66-N, where a major slide occurred during heavy rain in 2019, resulting in a long-term road closure for repairs.
Aside from breaking up the pavement, Bean said, the heavy truck traffic is increasing the likelihood of a slide.
“We’ve already had to shore up one section of it where the lake had eroded it, and it’s just about 10 feet wide,” Bean said. “If that goes into the lake, we’re going to be hauling material for a long time to get those people out of there.”
Bean noted that the recent Mountain View Road slide cost $16,000. Combining that with recent flooding repairs, Bean said he doesn’t believe he could afford to repair Jim Town Road if there were a slide
“Some places down there it’s probably 75-80 feet straight down, so you can imagine how long it would take and how much material it would take to build that road back up,” Bean said. “And those people have only one way in and one way out. That’s the big concern.”
Bean told the commission he would post signs on Jim Town Road Tuesday stating the new speed, weight and axle regulations. Bean said he would also speak to the business owner whose activities the new regulations are intended to curtail and inform him of the commission’s decision.
There had been concern that the original speed and weight rules wold be difficult to enforce. That’s why Commissioner Mike Herrell made a motion to set the single-axle rule.
Bean noted that his heavy single-axle trucks are generally right at 10,000 pounds fully loaded, and the second axle is an obvious infraction the HCSO can enforce without having to call the THP and request scales.
Commission Chairman Rick Brewer introduced the amendment stating that the new regulations are temporary pending the completion of an engineering report.
“If we don’t do something tonight, that road will be torn all to pieces within the next month before we can meet again,” Brewer said. “That’s why my amendment was to try to put something in effect immediately where we can protect the road until we can get something permanent.”
County Attorney Jim Phillips noted that CTAS (the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service) recommends acquiring an engineering report “to back it up” before the speed, weight and axle restrictions become permanent.
The resolution, with both amendments, was approved by the commission 19-0.