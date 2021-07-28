ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission approved its 2021-22 fiscal year budget Monday evening with no property tax increase and surprisingly little debate or discussion.
The only budget change from the draft that was recommended by the Budget Committee earlier this month was an $11,000 annual contribution increase each to the Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Hawkins County EMS.
Commissioner Jeff Barrett made the motion to increase the contributions to the two rescue squads, noting that each of the fire departments had already been approved for a one-time contribution increase of $11,000.
Barrett also pointed out the increased financial burden placed on the agencies by the Summer Wells search operation.
“The rescue squads feel to be fair they should be put on the same increase as potentially the fire departments,” Barrett said.
Barrett added, “Of course, everybody is well aware of the issues with the Summer Wells case and the extra funding it takes to do that operation.”
The rescue squads are 100% volunteer agencies that operate on governmental contributions, grants and fundraisers.
In May, Church Hill Rescue Squad Capt. Tim Coup presented the Budget Committee a requested contribution increase from $49,000 to $90,000 to help pay for additional training, equipment and station repairs.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad initially asked the Budget Committee for a $26,000 increase, from $49,000 to $75,000 to replace some trucks and the station’s roof.
The Budget Committee initially recommended only a $1,000 increase, which would have set both rescue squad contributions at $50,000.
Barrett’s motion was approved 21-0. The $11,000 increase gives both rescue squads $60,000 each for 2021-22.
Another $11,000 for Hawkins County EMS
Commissioner Mike Herrell then made a motion to increase the Hawkins County EMS ambulance service contribution by $11,000 to match the other fire and rescue increases.
Commissioner Valarie Goins noted that in addition to its regular annual contribution, Hawkins County EMS was awarded funding to purchase two rebuilt ambulances not to exceed $275,000 in the 2020-21 budget.
“The only thing I heard was, the others got it so EMS needs to get it too,” Goins said.
This past May, Hawkins County EMS Director Jason Murrell presented the Budget Committee with a $90,000 funding request increase, from $60,000 to $150,000.
EMS units across the state and nation have been facing an employee shortage, and Murrell said the additional funding would be used to help recruit and retain employees in 2021-22.
The EMS’ $11,000 funding increase from $60,000 to $71,000 was approved 14-7 with Rick Brewer, Raymond Jessee, Danny Alvis, Charles Thacker, Goins, Hannah Winegar and Bob Edens voting no.
State certified tax rate explained and approved
The commission also approved the state certified property tax rate of $2.1677 per $100 of taxable property, which was reduced from $2.53 due to Hawkins County’s 2020 real estate property reassessment.
Herrell asked Property Assessor David Pearson to explain how the reassessments affected the property tax rate, and a video of Pearson’s full explanation can be seen in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
In short, when a reassessment takes place, the state sets a certified property tax rate to ensure that counties and cities don’t increase their property tax revenue due to the reassessment, except for new construction.
The Hawkins County overall property assessment in 2020 was $1.117 billion, but as a result of this year’s reassessments that number is now $1.332 billion — an increase of $215 million.
Hawkins County had more than 1,000 property sales in 2020, and a major factor in this year’s assessments is how much your neighbor’s property sold for last year.
If neighboring property sold higher in 2020, which was the case in several areas of Hawkins County in 2020 due to an influx of out-of-state buyers, then your property value probably went up, and your tax bill will be higher this year.
$7.9 million total deficit not as bad as it sounds
The county general fund budget as approved Monday evening has a deficit of slightly over $2 million, although final numbers at the end of a fiscal year are rarely that bad. For example, in 2020-21 the commission approved the 2020-21 budget with a deficit of $859,567, but actually the undesignated fund balance grew by $1.5 million to more than $7 million.
The overall county budget approved on Monday also included the county school system’s $5.9 million deficit budget, although again, officials say it’s not as bad as it sounds. Revenue is always underestimated and spending overestimated to create a safe cushion and avoid increasing maintenance of effort thresholds.
The 2020-21 county school budget was approved last year with a $4.6 million deficit but is now projected to utilize only $500,000 in savings by the time this fiscal year ends on June 30. The 2019-20 budget reflected a $3.3 million deficit, but actually only used $304,055 in savings.
The school system’s general fund is projected to have $11.355 million in its undesignated fund balance heading into 2021-22.