GATE CITY — If you’ve driven through Wadlow Gap in Gate City recently, you’ve likely seen a large, metal grain silo sitting just off the road.
In Scott County’s rural setting, it’s not unusual to see barns and other similar farm structures throughout the hills and valleys of Southwest Virginia, but this might just be the only one that serves as a storefront.
Tina Shipley of Gate City opened the Grain Bin Market inside the metal silo three weeks ago. While she and her family have been working to prepare the shop, it’s offered no shortage of intrigued citizens stopping in to satisfy their curiosity.
“Everybody has asked us what we’re doing,” Shipley told the Times News at the store’s ribbon cutting on Friday. “Some people just poke their head in and say, ‘I just wondered what you had in here.’ Some people would stop when we were building it and say, ‘You’ve got to tell me what you’re doing. We drove by this so many times and always wondered.’ I think it’s had everybody’s curiosity going.”
The roadside shop offers home décor and more — with everything from honey and candles to Grain Bin Market shirts and rustic home signs.
Shipley, 49, first got the idea for a grain silo shop after traveling to Destin, Florida, for vacation last year. That’s when the 49-year-old business owner discovered a repurposed grain silo in Alabama. There sat sunflowers surrounding an old truck — and the metal structure where patrons paid for their goods — that would inspire Shipley’s latest venture.
“Everything was just so cute and it was eye-catching,” Shipley said. “I thought, ‘What could I do with something like this back home?’”
Shipley found the old grain silo on Facebook Marketplace. The owner brought the grain silo, which was originally located in Indiana, to Shipley from his home in Kentucky. From there, Shipley’s family and friends worked to put together the color-coded pieces of the structure to build the new store that now catches the attention of local drivers through Wadlow Gap on a daily basis.
One such interested passerby was Scott County Supervisor for District 2 Marshall Tipton and his wife. After pulling over to get a closer look at the silo, Tipton was surprised to see the store, he said. He and his wife then perused the shop and purchased a quilt from inside the metal structure.
“I’d like to really see this thing go and expand,” Tipton said at the ribbon cutting ceremony. “I know Tina has been talking about adding a few other bins. It’s great to see the grain bin opening up here in the second district. I hope it does great.”
The whirring sound of cars traveling up and down Wadlow Gap can be heard at the roadside market. Shipley said when she first planned to put the market in the location, (which sits on property next to the Valley View Animal Clinic), she noticed how much traffic her soon-to-be shop would see.
“I came here and sat in my car to see how much traffic came through here,” Shipley said. “It was on a Tuesday from 2 to 2:15 p.m. and 250 cars passed. I thought, ‘OK, that’s a lot of cars.’”
Shipley isn’t in it for the flow of traffic, though. She said her main goal revolves around meeting people coming in and out of her grain silo.
“I love being around people,” Shipley said. “I love to make new friends and getting to know people has been great. I want customers to come in and tell me what they want and are looking for. I want to have what they are wanting. I’m going to try to have something new in here every Wednesday.”
Up ahead, Shipley said she aims to add on to the venture, with the possibility of even more grain bins, should she see as much business as she’s seen curiosity.
“We would love to expand,” Shipley said. “If this goes well, I would love to put another gazebo area out here for people to come hang out with us and possibly add a building to put some vendors in. I’ve got big plans, big ideas and big dreams. Hopefully, we will get the support of everybody and we can do that.”