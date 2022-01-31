GREEN ACRES NEAR STEAM GROUND ZERO
"It about knocked me out of bed."
That's how Delphine Dockery described the shock from a ruptured high-pressure steam pipe at Eastman Chemical Company about 7:30 a.m. Monday. She was asleep at her home on Kenwood Road, among the homes closest to a blast heard as far away as east Kingsport and Bloomingdale.
"It shook the house. It shook everything," Dockery said Monday afternoon from her yard, also recalling looking out a window to see a steam and debris plume. "It was like a mushroom, all gray and white." When she called a hotline for the public to report potential damage from such incident, she said she got a recording and left a message.
The steam pipe was part of an electricity-generating system for the Kingsport operations, situating on about 900 acres, much of it surrounding the south fork of the Holston River.
Another Green Acres resident, Janice Wagner near Johnson Elementary School, said she was drying her hair to get ready for work when she heard the noise that shook her house.
Meanwhile, more than 10 miles to the northeast in the Bloomingdale section of Sullivan County, Angela Vaughn said the family dogs responded with howls.
"I heard that noise, and thought, 'Oh my God, the Chinese have come after us,' " Vaughn said. "It sounded like a bunch of planes overhead."
Another man, on his way to work in Kingsport and said he wanted to remain anonymous, said he heard the sound and looked up into the sky searching for a low-flying plane.
"I just saw the smoke and heard the noise," the man said. I looked around. I didn't know what it was."
Another resident of the Preston Forest area also reported the same jet plane noise in that neighborhood just short of Bloomingdale.