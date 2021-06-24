KINGSPORT — Debbie Salyer doesn't have fond memories of being named "Most Intellectual" by her fellow students at Ketron High School in the early 1970s.
"I thought it sounded dorky," Salyer said with a laugh earlier this week. "Another year I was named 'Most Likely to Succeed.' I liked that better."
As Salyer prepares to retire from her job as president/chief executive officer of Kingsport Press Credit Union, those high school accolades might make you think her success in the world of finance was a given.
Salyer says that's not so.
"I made straight As and graduated as salutatorian of my class," Salyer told the Times News earlier this week. "I received scholarship offers. But I was shy. Backwards. Unsure of myself. And didn't really have any family encouraging me. The thought of going away to college scared me to death."
So she went into the family business, so to speak.
"I started at the old Kingsport Press, in the plant, right out of high school in 1974," Salyer said. "And I was so shy the only reason I got that job was because most of my family worked at the Press. The Press in those days was very family-oriented. If you had family that were good workers, you had a good chance you could get hired. My sister called down to personnel, and I got hired to work in the composition department."
Three years later her then-boss called her in with bad news, and good news: her job was being eliminated; but a teller's position was opening up in the credit union and he, as a credit union board member, was going to try and get her that job.
"I didn't even know what the credit union was," Salyer said. "I knew I'd signed up for it when I got hired, but I thought it had something to do with the union, even though I knew we didn't have a union at that point. I was still shy. He worked with me for an hour after lunch, every day for two weeks, teaching me how to get through the interview. He'd say, 'Look me in the eyes! Stop looking down at the floor!' Back then, the whole board of directors participated in an interview for a teller. I did horribly. But I did try to look them in the eyes. I got the job, but to this day I think it was only because he vouched for me and convinced them I was intelligent and I could learn."
That was 1977. The Kingsport Press Credit Union was a small office within the company's personnel department. And it was about to get its very first computer.
"They still used ledger cards," Salyer said. "One of my first jobs was helping get that information entered into the computer. And as we added other services, I would be told to research, learn and implement them. When I first started it was just me and one other woman in the credit union. She had to be off for surgery, and I had to learn to do more of the day to day operations. By the time she came back, I could run the whole show if I needed to."
The credit union eventually got moved to a corner office with its own entrance from the outside. That helped the credit union grow because now family members of employees could easily share and access a checking or savings account. And the credit union really took off.
In 1977, the credit union (still for Press employees only) had assets of $1 million, Salyer said. In the early 2000s, the credit union sought and received a community charter, opening its membership to anyone who lives, works, goes to school or worships in Sullivan or Hawkins counties. It had about 4,000 members. Today, with more than 7,000 members, the Kingsport Press Credit Union has assets in excess of $80 million, Salyer said.
"Those numbers and that growth show how we've focused on serving the people we have and becoming their primary financial institution," Salyer said.
A perhaps little know fact: the Kingsport Press Credit Union, which started in 1930, was the first credit union chartered in Tennessee within an industry.
"I was just at the right place at the right time," Salyer said. "We were adding services and I learned it all from the ground up. When we added certificates of deposit, when we added checking accounts ... I learned it all coming up through the ranks. I was still backwards and didn't like working at the credit union in those early days. I didn't like talking to people."
But that changed over time.
"In 1988, our president/CEO left," Salyer said. "And I applied for it. And got it."
The credit union moved to its own free-standing building on Center Street in 1992.
Salyer's 33 years in the position makes her the longest-tenured president/CEO in the Kingsport Press Credit Union's 91-year history.
She didn't expect such a career. But back when she was a straight-A student, when anyone did ask if she had dreams of what she wanted to be, she'd always answer "something to do with accounting, because I love numbers."
"It really changed my life," Salyer said of that shift to being a teller back in 1977 and the opportunities that followed (with the credit union's support, Salyer completed a degree in credit union management at the University of Georgia). "I'm thankful they gave this shy, little backwards person a chance. It gave me opportunities I never would have had. I was a teller, then went to loans, then vice president of operations, before becoming president and CEO. I tell a lot of people, 'You might say you're only a teller, but you never know where that might lead if you stick with it.' "
On the subject of loans, and the credit union's growth over the years of her service, Salyer points out "you can't loan out more than you've got."
"I remember a time when getting a car loan meant you had to come in and put your name on the waiting list," Salyer said. "And as our assets grew, we could call people and get them their loan. Sometimes the wait was two to three months. But our members didn't mind."
And there's a big difference in how loans are handled today, compared to those early days in her career.
"Back then all you did if you wanted a loan was sign one paper," Salyer said. "We didn't do credit checks. If you had a job, you'd get a loan."
Salyer said helping people is what she's loved most about her work. But she clearly loves the credit union, period.
"This credit union has been my baby," Salyer said. "I've worked whatever hours it took, and taken work home with me. I will miss the people I work with and the people we serve. But I won't miss the paperwork or the auditors."
Salyer, who will soon be 65, is excited about her retirement because it means she and her husband, who already is retired, can spend time together and travel whenever the mood strikes.
The Kingsport Press Credit Union is marking Salyer's retirement with a celebration today.