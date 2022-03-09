KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has funded and is preparing to bid out renovation of the former Sullivan North High School into the city’s new Sevier Middle School.
Bids on the estimated $24.2 million project are due and to be opened March 31 and possibly approved in April if the price is right, although the board that approved the funding mechanism can put the project in “park” if not and reject all bids.
The school board unanimously voted on a budget amendment to provide funding for the North project, as well as voted unanimously to approve recommended tenure for 33 teachers and to abandon all health and safety protocols pertaining to COVID-19.
However, hand sanitizing stations and admonishments for hand washing are to remain as recommendations not just targeted against COVID-19.
It also funded a 5% raise to classified or support staff, retroactive to Monday.
NORTH RENOVATION PLANS
The plan is for the renovations to be done in time to open the new Sevier in August 2024, a delay from earlier opening dates Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said would give more time for contractors and hopefully result in a better price.
Once Sevier, which is the original Dobyns-Bennett High School, moves, that building is to undergo renovation into the new Jackson Elementary, with no decision yet on the current Jackson’s fate.
David Frye, chief finance officer for the school system, presented the funding for North renovations as part of budget amendment No. 4 for the 2021-22 budget the board approved.
The board, in approving the amendment, also approved a 5% pay increase costing $148,500 for classified staff effective Monday and to be reflected in paychecks April 1. For a whole year, that would cost $600,000, but the board plans to give even more pay increases starting in 2022-23.
The lion’s share of more than $1.1 million in money for tracking COVID went to the North renovations. Another more than $2.26 million in unrestricted fund balance will go toward the North renovation, with a savings offset by reusing the old North cooling tower at Robinson Middle instead of selling it or paying to have it removed. The Robinson tower is failing, Frye said.
Other money, including $6 million in city bond money and more than $7.1 million in Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) money, will be part of the $24.2 million, as will more than $6.2 million in fund balance and miscellaneous funds.
PROTOCOLS VOTE
School board member Todd Golden said he asked for the health and safety protocols to be put on the agenda because of what he called community confusion about certain events and the public not being allowed on campuses.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True and Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said sanitizing stations would remain as would a general recommendation for hand washing. However, he said since the January vote to remove a mask mandate per Tennessee law, most of the protocols were recommendations, not requirements.
Nash said that a seven- day rolling average shows three positive cases, and that only six positive cases so far have been reported in March.
“We still want kids to wash their hands,” BOE President Jim Welch said.
Future protocols would require a majority vote of the board, Golden pointed out.
