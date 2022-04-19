BRISTOL — A man at the forefront of the automobile business in the Tri-Cities since the late 1960s, one who later helped fund the college of pharmacy at East Tennessee State University, has died.
Among other philanthropic ventures, he is the largest single contributor to the University of Kentucky, his alma mater, in its history.
Kentucky native Carol Martin "Bill" Gatton, 89, died at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Monday, multiple news outlets and some who knew him have reported. He was well known starting in the late 1960s with television commercials for "Wild Bill" Gatton Chevrolet in Bristol, Tennessee, and wore a cowboy hat in them.
No funeral arrangements were available Monday evening.
"Bill is an icon, and how a lot of it started was from the character he played on TV," Sullivan County Mayor and former state Rep. Richard Venable said. In real life, Venable said, Gatton "was a quiet guy," basically a banker who used his accumulated wealth to assist education institutions in Kentucky and Tennessee.
"He always considered himself a banker," Venable said.
According to the East Tennessee State University website, Gatton started his business career growing and selling watermelons from his family farm, later buying land for $600 and reselling it for $1,200. He worked at a Chevrolet dealership, then became the youngest Volkswagen dealer in the United States in 1959 before coming to Bristol circa 1967.
According to the University of Kentucky website, Gatton was born and raised on a farm near Bremen, Kentucky, in Muhlenberg County. He attended Sacramento High School and graduated in 1950 and was the valedictorian of his graduating class. He enrolled at the University of Kentucky after high school, majoring in business administration, and graduated from the College of Commerce in 1954.
Gatton later earned a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, earning a master's of business administration in finance and banking from the Wharton School there.
Gatton at one time was the the owner of nine automobile dealerships in Tennessee, Alabama and Texas and was engaged in various real estate projects in Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas, UK said.
Earlier this year, he sold the Chevrolet/Cadillac dealership in Bristol, Tennessee, to Scott Graap and Stevel Harrell II, as well as his Honda dealership to Umansky Automotive Group of Memphis and his Bristol Nissan dealership to Dutch Miller.
"We had a good acquaintance," Venable said. "We talked about common interests." Venable and retired Sullivan County Assessor of Property Bobby Icenhour said they rarely saw Gatton without his attorney and longtime friend Frank Winston, who could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Opened in 2006, the ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is also the namesake of Gatton, who donated to the formation of the gifted academy at Western Kentucky, opened in 2007 as the Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science. It is a place where high school students can finish their last two years of high school taking rigorous college classes.
In February 2022, the University of Kentucky announced a $5 million gift from Gatton. This is the single-largest scholarship gift UK has ever received, and Gatton remains the university’s single-largest donor, according to information from the university. His contributions to UK alone topped $60 million.
Gatton also was a former chairman of the board of directors of Area Bancshares.
Gatton was the recipient of numerous awards, and he is a member of the Gatton College Alumni Hall of Fame and the University of Kentucky Hall of Distinguished Alumni, according to the university. He has been associated with numerous boards and organizations, including the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors of the Bristol, Tennessee Industrial Development Board, the Board of Directors of Bristol Regional Medical Center, the National Automobile Dealers Association and the Tennessee Automobile Association.
He also is the founder of the Bill Gatton Foundation, which has contributed to various charitable and educational organizations.
