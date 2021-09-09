BRISTOL, Virginia — The new Amazon site in the Tri-Cities is officially up and running.
Bristol, Virginia, leaders and Amazon employees celebrated a ribbon cutting at the facility at 103 Thomas Road on Tuesday. Operations began on Wednesday.
“We are going to hit the ground running hard,” said Erik Makrush, the Amazon site leader for the Bristol location. “We are very excited to be here in Bristol, Virginia, and serving the Tri-Cities. This is a labor of love. We’ve wanted to be here for a while now. We are finally able to launch our building.”
The 72,000-square-foot facility will create “full- and part-time associate jobs in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers,” according to a press release.
The release states that employees are paid at least $15 per hour and receive comprehensive benefits, paid time off, up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave, education and skills training, and opportunities for career growth.
“Amazon is excited to expand operations into Southwest Virginia with the opening of our new Bristol delivery station,” Amazon spokeswoman Emily Hawkins said in the release.
“We are committed to providing efficient delivery for customers and creating job opportunities for the talented local workforce.”
Four years ago, Bristol was named the most fiscally distressed locality in Virginia, but as of 2019, the city no longer holds that title.
For Bristol leaders, the new site and added jobs are simply more good news.
“Being home to Amazon is a significant step forward for Bristol,” said Beth Rhinehart, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, in the release. “We are proud to partner with Amazon to continue the positive growth we are seeing in our community and in our region.”
Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, then loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers, the release stated.
It also said delivery stations additionally offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.
For more information on Amazon job opportunities, go to amazon.com/apply.