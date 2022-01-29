KINGSPORT — Although the new Sevier Middle School may not open at the former Sullivan North High/Middle School building until 2024, Sevier and its sister school, Robinson Middle, plan to use outdoor ball fields there starting this spring.
What's more, a Sevier sign is already up on the campus near the football field, although Sullivan North signs still abound on the property.
Sevier Principal Kelli Seymour said that for spring 2022, the school plans to use the baseball field at the former North and Robinson plans to use the softball field. Sevier's current campus has a softball field but no baseball field, she explained.
Seymour also said decisions remain to be made about keeping the past names of facilities there, including the field house, field, the gym named after late former Principal and Athletic Director Richard Carroll and the auditorium named after former Principal James Robinson, who soon is to turn 102.
And Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said the school likely would open for full student use in fall 2024 instead of fall 2023 because of supply chain issues related to roofing, HVAC and other improvements to be done to the building before it opens.
The current Sevier then would be renovated and open as the new Jackson Elementary in fall 2025, with the current Jackson building's fate not yet determined.
PUBLIC OFFICIALS TOUR FUTURE SEVIER
Their comments came following a tour of the former North campus by city school and government leaders, along with Kingsport Chamber of Commerce President and Tennessee Board of Regents member Miles Burdine.
Sullivan North High opened in 1980, later housed the middle school for that zone, and then closed in May 2021. North merged into West Ridge High on Aug. 9 along with Sullivan South and Sullivan Central.
Kingsport bought the North campus from the county for $20 million.
The group toured the section of North already in use for career technical education by the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton led by TCAT Vice President Danny O'Quinn. Then officials took a tour of the section of the building, the majority, to be used by Sevier Middle and other Kingsport City Schools operations and functions, led by Moorhouse.
CTE OPERATIONS TO EXPAND
O'Quinn and Moorhouse said that the CTE offerings will expand beyond the current building trades and licensed practical nursing offerings that began in January.
Bays of the old North CTE area are being painted and fitted with equipment for current and future needs. O'Quinn said that TCAT Elizabethton has the largest nursing cohort in Tennessee with two in Elizabethton and one in Kingsport totaling more than 300 a year with a completion rate of about 86%.
Moorhouse said that in the future high school students will go mainly in the day and adult students mainly at night, but for now high schoolers are being instructed alongside the adults, making the hiring of full-time instructors financially feasible.
He said KCS also is working with Northeast State Community College and East Tennessee State University on similar joint efforts as well as with Ballad Health on work-based learning opportunities for surgical and cardiovascular technicians. Moorhouse said the General Assembly may pass legislation that would make it possible for high schoolers in work-based programs to earn credit toward certifications.
The ultimate goal in two or three years is for CTE to expand into all the designated space of 35,000 square feet, which will be separated by fire doors from the rest of North. Between the middle school and TCAT will be the school system's Information Technology (IT) Center and likely two additional KCS pre-kindergarten classrooms, which will act as a buffer of sorts between the middle school and CTE operations.
O'Quinn said the CTE program may add an IT offering, as well as construction equipment operator training, among other courses.
Also, O'Quinn said that when plans for TCAT to set up shop at the former Boone's Creek Middle School didn't work out as planned, the former North facility became an almost instant option.
Answering a question from Alderman Paul Montgomery, O'Quinn said students from nearby Virginia could attend the TCAT classes but could not get Tennessee Reconnect funding and that in-state tuition reciprocity might be an option between Virginia and Tennessee, which already offer such an option for public two-year community colleges and four-year schools.
THREE GRADES TO HAVE SEPARATE WINGS
Seymour said that based on feedback from current Sevier students, plans call for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders to have separate wings or areas. The three groups would come together for athletics, band, chorus and meals.
In addition, Seymour said that aside from using the former high school offices as the main middle school office, plans are to use the former North Middle offices as a satellite location of sorts since the building is so spread out.
Other changes to the building include taking out all lockers except in the gymnasium dressing rooms. In one section, Moorhouse said, that will allow the creation of two more classrooms in the space where the lockers were.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.