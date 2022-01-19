KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen hopes the third plan is a charm when it comes to more than two miles of road, which could pave the way to more city revenues and industrial expansions.
The two lanes of Park Meadow Place Extension could add funds to city coffers and help a Model City legacy industry of the 20th century continue to expand in the 21st century.
So the BMA has unanimously approved a city application for a $29 million state grant that would pay for a new road officials say would benefit Eastman Chemical Company, as well as Kingsport taxpayers, new business and new industry.
“It’s great to see our legacy industries reinvesting in Kingsport,” City Manager Chris McCartt said before the vote, which committed the city to $1.1 million in spending if the $29 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation comes through.
Because of TDOT rules for SIA grants, Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said the city must agree to pay up to $1.1 million for utility relocations even though the proposed road wouldn’t require them.
SO WHAT IS SIA?
The board voted 7-0 Tuesday night to apply for a TDOT State Industrial Access (SIA) program for Park Meadoww Place, the third incarnation of a plan to apply for an SIA since 2013. SIA is funded by federal money through TDOT but doesn’t have the normal delays of many TDOT projects, city officials said.
“It’s an item that has been percolating for months,” Mayor Pat Shull said during the meeting of the third plan, adding that inconveniences were “minor compared to the gain” and superior to two earlier ideas.
The first proposal was constructing a new Jared Drive circa 2013-18 from Moreland Drive to Jan Way, and a 2019-20 plan was a Jared relocation.
The first fell flat because it lacked industrial use prospects and had higher property and building costs.
The second one would lose 10 acres of existing industrial land, provide for no development and require a buffer to the sluice of the South Holston River, McReynolds said.
The new two-lane road, with two 12-foot lanes and 18-inch shoulders with curbs, would run 2.38 miles from an existing section of Riverport Road near the railroad overpass to the MeadowView/Interstate 26 area behind the Aquatic Center and Eastman Credit Union’s MeadowView branch.
Eastman Chemical would donate 21 acres to the road project, almost all the land needed for the road, with a small section having to be purchased from another owner.
PROJECT COULD BE DONE IN THREE YEARS
McReynolds told the board in a work session before the voting meeting it will take an estimated two to three years to build, and during the closure of Jared Drive connecting to Riverport Road add an estimated two minutes to the commute of folks who drive Moreland Drive and Riverport Road to get to and from Ridgefields and west Kingsport. Jared Drive would be closed only on the Riverport Road side, he said.
Ridgefields resident and Vice Mayor Colette George said it will inconvenience her and other folks in West Kingsport, but it is too good a deal to pass up.
McReynolds said Riverport would get some slight improvements from the project, although the city eventually might want to improve it all the way from the railroad underpass to Ridgefields Road. That project wouldn’t start until Eastman is ready to move dirt on its projects, McReynolds and McCord said.
However, he and CeeGee McCord, Eastman’s director of economic and community development, said when completed the road would open up 108 acres for development. McReynolds also cited 4,300 trips per day to and from the Eastman industrial site on Jared Drive via Riverport and 4,300 pass-through trips per day, some of those from Eastman employee and contractors, too.
BUSINESS PARKS MAY COME TOO
The road also would open up two business park areas that could develop over 15 or 20 years, while Eastman plans to move parts of its operation, including warehousing, to property along the proposed new road.
McCord, told the board at the work session Eastman has 900 acres and 700 buildings at its Kingsport operation that are in effect landlocked and wants to move some uses to new locations along the proposed road.
She cited the 2007 Project Reinvest in which Eastaman put $1.3 billion into the Kingsport area in five years starting in 2007, Project Inspire that did the same with $1.6 billion in 2013, the methanolysis plastic recycling project that is adding $250 million to the “circular economy” and future investments, which she hinted could be coming soon.
Eastman on Monday announced the company’s plan to invest up to $1 billion in a material-to-material molecular recycling facility in France, which is methanolysis recycling.
McReynolds said the industrial development along the road could add $140,000 to city property tax revenue a year and up to $600,000 for the business parks. Projects along the new road also could added $2.25 million in future utilities revenue for the city, McReynolds said.
“Financially, this is a great deal for the city,” McReynolds said. “This is a fabulous win-win for the city and Eastman.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.