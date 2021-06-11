KINGSPORT — William “Butch” Jarvis is once again donning his red butcher’s apron.
Jarvis opened Lazy J Farms Old Fashioned Butcher Shop 2½ months ago on Bloomingdale Road. Now — after years of running two construction operations, a trucking company and farming, among other jobs — the Rye Cove native is ready to bring his selection of farm-to-table meats to the Kingsport community.
“I feel good when I produce something that’s good,” Jarvis said. “The idea of being able to take nothing, which this building was nothing, and turn it into something, that makes me feel good.”
Jarvis goes by “Butch” after his family began calling him “butcher boy” growing up at his family’s shop, Hutchins Brothers Meat Market in Weber City. From the time he was 8 years old, Jarvis was at his uncles’ heels learning all about the meat business.
“All of my uncles are meat cutters by trade. My mother was a meat wrapper for a big company,” Jarvis said. “Everyone from my grandfather, mother and uncles and up were all in the meat business. It’s just a family thing. It’s in your roots. It’s in your blood.”
A newspaper clipping of Jarvis is pinned above the counter in his new shop on Bloomingdale. Today, much of that family legacy still lives on — specifically in his sausage recipe.
“The seasoning we use is the old family recipe from the Hutchins that started in 1978,” he said. “We brought it out of retirement. They wouldn’t sell it to anybody else, but I got the blend cause I’m family. They sold tons of sausage over there.”
Jarvis offers chicken, sausage, hot dogs and pork, but his specialty is Blonde d’Aquitaine Beef, which is well known in France, South America and other parts of the world, but is rare in East Tennessee.
“Our beef is lean,” Jarvis said. “It’s a more healthy meat. It doesn’t have a lot of fat in it. And it cooks up tender and juicy. It’s just a unique breed.”
It’s not just about offering an unusual sort of beef. He is also focused on offering farm-to-table meat.
Jarvis owns and operates a farm in Fall Branch where he raises his beef and grows his own corn, wheat and hay for the cattle. The meat is processed at Harris Meats in Greeneville where it is USDA inspected.
From there, Jarvis brings the beef back to his Bloomingdale shop to cure for seven to 10 days before making it onto the plates of local customers.
“Our meat is wholesome, lean and farm-to-table,” Jarvis said. “That’s what everyone’s looking for these days.”
The butcher shop isn’t all Jarvis has planned for the Bloomingdale location.
Jarvis looks to host a grand opening before the Fourth of July. He also looks to add a drive-thru “burger joint” on the other half of the building. Jarvis said he hopes to have the drive-thru open within about six months.
“I believe that will be a good success too,” Jarvis said. “Not only will we be selling burgers and country fried steaks and stuff like that, we’ll have vegetables. You’ll be able to get broccoli, green beans, mashed potatoes, baked potatoes. There you can get a real meal.”
Not many have the courage to open a business during the pandemic, let alone add on to it within a year of opening. But Jarvis says looking back, he only wishes he had opened sooner.
His shop has only been open since April, but catching him on the phone is a challenge with calls flooding in and eager customers knocking on the shop door wanting to check out what meats Jarvis has to offer.
Other industries have slowed during the pandemic, but the same can’t be said for butcher shops like Jarvis’. According to the USDA, there was more than a 50% increase in grocery spending for Americans in March 2020 as restaurant and hotel spending fell by more than 60%.
Jarvis said it seems the interest in local meats and products like farm fresh eggs and homemade seasonings has only increased, and he’s ready to keep serving.
“We want to add more local stuff in to go with the farm-to-table theme,” Jarvis said. “It’s kind of like when you go to the farmer’s market — you get local stuff from local people.”
Lazy J Farms is located at 2204 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport. The shop is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a call-in orders on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.