Black Friday 2021 drew mixed reviews from shoppers in Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee.
Judy Bell Hall of Bristol, Virginia, continuing her family tradition of Black Friday shopping with her sisters at The Pinnacle in Bristol, said Friday she is glad most retailers are again closed on Thanksgiving Day instead of jump-starting Black Friday early with Thanksgiving sales.
However, Tammy Turner of the Surgoinsville area of Hawkins County said she is disappointed at the lack of circulars or fliers from retailers, including the Kingsport Target, where she and her daughter, Katie, were Friday morning.
BLACK FRIDAY CHANGING
From either perspective, however, Black Friday isn’t what it has been for the past decade or so leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, which curtailed in-person shopping on Thanksgiving weekend 2020.
The trend of decreased in-person shopping in brick-and-mortar stores has been hastened by the pandemic and an increase in online shopping already apparent before COVID, retail analysts have said this holiday shopping season.
Other factors include supply-chain snarls worse than the traffic snarls at the ubiquitous four-way stops throughout The Pinnacle and a shortage of workers at businesses posting help-wanted signs.
Glen Moody, owner of I Love Books Bookstore and Teas in the Fort Henry Mall, said his small business makes sales during Black Friday but that it is mostly the domain of big box retailers that are increasingly online driven.
“You can get a 70-inch TV delivered to you Thursday,” Moody said of a shift to online sales and away from businesses being open on Thanksgiving. “COVID seems to have changed people’s values.” He said folks may be placing memories and experiences of Thanksgiving above the idea of shopping for bargains on the holiday.
He said a big dip in retail sales in the early 1990s left JCPenney and other retailers with warehouses full of unsold stock, which became doorbusters for Black Friday. He said the discount postcards served JCPenney well and are now a marketing ploy of other retailers.
“Kohl’s is the new Penneys,” Moody said. JCPenney has only the Johnson City store left in the Tri-Cities, and Kmart and Sears have left the Tri-Cities.
Walmart has transitioned into a series of holiday sales starting in-store and online in early November, although the retailer still has Black Friday deals online and in stores on Friday. In the past, Walmart would condense those into mostly Thursday and Friday, staggering the release of items every few hours.
TELEVISIONS STILL HOT ON BLACK FRIDAY
Some things, however, haven’t changed. Folks were hauling off flat screen televisions at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, the Kingsport Target, Best Buy at The Pinnacle and other retailers.
The TV buyers included Eric and Sarah Smith of Richlands, Virginia, which is about 90 minutes from The Pinnacle. The Smiths aren’t avid Black Friday shoppers, although they usually visit Bristol retail- ers each week. But they were successful in their search for a TV, buying a 55-inch model. Then they had to remove it from the box to get it into their car.
“I came just for a TV,” Eric Smith said. His wife said, “Our TV went out on Thanksgiving.”
He said they chose Best Buy because they believe the retailer carries better quality TVs. “They didn’t have what I was originally looking for,” he said. Asked if the TV was a gift to or from either one of them, they said it probably wouldn’t count as a gift either way.
At The Pinnacle a little earlier, someone was trying to get an even larger TV into a large SUV. Televisions offered Friday included those with 70- or 75-inch screens.
A Best Buy employee said the chain, once with a location in Kingsport, no longer grants media interviews at the store level. Recent attempts to reach a Bristol Best Buy representative and a spokeswoman for The Hull Group, which owns the Fort Henry Mall, were unsuccessful.
BLACK FRIDAY is AN ASIDE FOR SOME
Over at Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle later Friday afternoon, Jacob West of Roanoke, Virginia, and his family came out with a shopping cart almost full of items. They were in the Tri-Cities to see the light show at Bristol Motor Speedway and doing some Black Friday shopping before their 6:30 p.m. Fast Pass appointment.
They are visiting the parents of his wife, Amanda, in Princeton, West Virginia.
“We kind of fall into it,” West said. “We end up doing it but we don’t have a plan.”
His son, 12-year-old Alex West, and his wife’s brother, 14-year-old Jacob Hall, also were along for the shopping trip.
“This is our first year at Bristol,” Smith said of an annual pilgrimage to see holiday light displays. “We went to Charlotte last year.”
“It’s our tradition to see the lights,” his wife said.
FOR OTHERS, BLACK FRIDAY is A TRADITION
“I’m a big Black Friday person,” Hall said, standing beside her car in the parking lot in front of the Belk store at The Pinnacle in Bristol. “This is a ritual for me and my sisters.” She said they also shopped Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle and were making their second round at the Belk store.
“I really enjoyed that the retailers went back to making Black Friday the real Black Friday,” Hall said, adding that she still wears a mask while shopping because COVID is still active.
Turner and her daughter have a long-standing Black Friday shopping tradition, too, and they on Friday went to Walmart and Bath & Body Works before Target.
“It just doesn’t seem to be the same,” Turner said. “I don’t like having to look up the ad online. I want to hold it in my hand.”
The display where Target, an anchor along with Kohl’s in the Kingsport Pavilion on East Stone Drive, used to have its newspaper inserts under glass doors was empty Friday morning.
Target announced earlier this year it was abandoning circulars in newspapers across the nation. Belk still has circulars, but in stores will refer people to the Belk app on their cell phone to get pricing that once was on physical price tags on the merchandise.
SANTA MAKING HIS ENTRANCES
Santa’s helper was on hand at Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle on Friday, where those who made an online appointment could get a free 4-by-6-inch color print and have an option to buy packages starting at $25.
However, instead of sitting on Santa’s lap, children and adults visiting with Saint Nick sat in front of or beside Santa, who did fist bumps instead of handshakes on Friday.
At the Fort Henry Mall, Santa’s helper is set to arrive on Friday, Dec. 4, although Santa’s chair and decorations already are set up in the mall in front of the lower level of Belk.