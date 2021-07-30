BLOUNTVILLE — The case has taken more than four years, but the “Sullivan Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit has reached a settlement to the tune of $35 million.
Plaintiffs and the sole remaining defendant reached a settlement agreement on Tuesday, with the announcement on Thursday at the Sullivan County Courthouse.
The agreement is the largest any plaintiffs have reached with opioid producers Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals.
“I’m pleased to have this resolved,” said J. Gerard Stranch IV, the managing partner of the firm representing Baby Doe and the participating cities and counties in the case.
“I am pleased to put a large amount of money into the communities so they can start getting to work. I’m sorry it was necessary for us to do this, but I’m happy to see the changes that this has brought about.”
The money from the suit will first go to plaintiff Baby Doe, a specific child with neonatal abstinence syndrome. Dollars from the settlement, Stranch said, will also cover litigation expenses and fees.
Then, the $35 million will be divided among the plaintiff counties and cities in Northeast Tennessee. Stranch said there is more than $21 million left to be divided among the local plaintiff counties and cities.
“As part of the deal that we negotiated,” Stranch said, “this money will be arriving this month and will be paid out this month to the counties and cities so it can be put to work immediately.”
The lawsuit was filed in June 2017 in response to the opioid epidemic and children born addicted to opioids, such as Baby Doe. According to the lawsuit, police departments, schools, DA offices, hospitals, doctors, insurance companies and taxpayers of the state will bear the cost of the opioid crisis for years to come. The suit originally listed prescription opioid producers Purdue Pharma L.P.; Purdue Pharma Inc.; The Purdue Frederick Co.; Mallinckrodt LLC; Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. as producer defendants. Since then, Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt have filed bankruptcy. Endo remains active.
“We have made a difference,” Stranch said, “and it has stopped the flow of hundreds of thousands of pills into this area.”
Plaintiff counties, including Sullivan, Washington, Hawkins, Hancock, Carter, Greene, Hamblen, Unicoi and Johnson, will divide the money at the county level between the plaintiff city and county entities. Stranch said the governing bodies will be able to use the dollars as they see fit, per each community.
“It can be used however they want,” Stranch said. “We didn’t want there to be a situation where a county says, ‘I need to buy an ambulance because we don’t have an ambulance,’ and that’s prohibited by some sort of clause in the settlement agreement. … We think that’s important because different counties have different needs.”
Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said he already has opioid treatment and recovery ideas he is eager to share with leaders throughout the region.
“I’m glad we have some money that will immediately come into Sullivan County … ” Staubus said. “We’ve recognized the problem. Now we can go about continuing to prevent the problem from continuing, heal those people, and treat those people who have been harmed by this.”
For Stranch and his team and the line of district attorneys representing Northeast Tennessee’s First, Second, and Third Judicial Districts, the settlement marks a way to aid Northeast Tennessee’s opioid addiction.
“This is a historic moment,” Stranch said. “This is a wonderful resolution. This (money) is going to be able to do good immediately. For the people out there who are suffering from addiction and want help, we want them to hear that help is on the way and to reach out. Hopefully, they will get the help and treatment they need.”
Stranch said all fees and expenses are yet to be totaled, which will likely result in the county entities receiving additional funds at a later date. The settlement is set to be made public next week.
BREAK OUT BOX:
Washington County considers options following settlement
Now that the Sullivan Baby Doe settlement has been announced, Washington County leaders are considering how the funds could be implemented in the area.
“With the pervasiveness of the opioid problem in our region, the options for using this money to make an impact are wide open,” said First Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin. “I’m hoping the counties and cities that were part of this settlement can get together and use a portion of the money for a treatment facility.”
How the settlement dollars are to be spent will be up to local county and city entities. There are no restrictions on how the money can be used.
“I would hope that the commission helps the community, addicts and law enforcement agencies that have had to deal with this problem,” Baldwin said.
Distribution of the funds will be on a per capita basis. All counties will receive enough from the settlement to equip a mobile unit that would enable delivery of treatment to patients.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy agrees with Baldwin that a treatment facility would be a great use of settlement funds.
“A regional treatment facility would serve to alleviate stress on our judicial and law enforcement system,” he said. “We have folks within our detention facilities who need assistance to recover from addiction that they simply cannot get while incarcerated.”