KINGSPORT — A Florida developer hopes to build a 152-unit apartment complex on a portion of the old Factory Stores of America Outlet Center near Blountville.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week approved on first reading a request by Larkspur Properties of Miami to rezone 10 acres of the site from B-3 (highway- oriented business) to R-4 (medium density apartments) to accommodate the complex.
A second vote is required for final approval, which is slated to take place this month.
Larkspur bought the outlet center from DPI Group of Fresno, California, in October 2020 for $1.1 million. The purchase included the 138,000- square-foot outlet center (located off Exit 66 on Interstate 81) and parking lot — roughly a 23-acre site.
The property is commonly known as the Carolina Pottery shopping center.
David Bernstein, owner of Larkspur Properties, said the west side of the shopping center — at least the theater portion — would need to be demolished to accommodate the apartments. Demolition and construction would likely not start until the second half of 2022 with the apartments taking nine to 12 months to complete, Bernstein said.
“Housing is needed everywhere, so hopefully we can make this happen,” Bernstein noted.
“We’re working hard to get that site turned around in some way,” he said.
Larkspur has not finalized plans for the apartments, but Bernstein said the complex would have all of the basic amenities, likely a clubhouse and possibly a swimming pool and playground. The company is still in the preliminary concept phase of the project, he added.
Earlier this year, the BMA rezoned the entire property from TA/C (tourist accommodation/commerce) to B-3 (highway- oriented business) to allow climate- controlled, indoor storage to go into the building.
Bernstein said he’s waiting to see what happens with the apartments before moving forward with the storage initiative.
“If we can get the apartments started next year, then we’ll see (about the storage),” he said.