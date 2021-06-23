Surgeons with Watauga Orthopaedics celebrated the official groundbreaking on the upcoming outpatient surgery center for advanced bone and joint procedures on Tuesday.
The new center, located near the airport on Wallace Alley Street in Kingsport, will become the region’s only outpatient surgery center focused solely on orthopedic procedures.
The new center will house 20 physicians, 30 physical therapists and a total of 170 employees. Watauga Orthopaedics currently has three locations in the Tri-Cities, in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City.