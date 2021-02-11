Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program beginning today.
You can go to www.walmart.com to schedule an appointment.
More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care.
Walmart also says it has agreements in place with local governments and is administering vaccines in partnership with state, territory and district jurisdictions.
“Our pharmacists (and pharmacy technicians in some states) give millions of shots a year, and they are trained under strict, up-to-date guidelines to be able to administer vaccines,” Walmart stated in a release. “As we work with state and local officials, we’re using a variety of tools and information from CDC and other sites to be thoughtful and purposeful in cases of limited vaccine allocation. This way, we can have the best impact possible in our 5,000+ Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. We’re also actively educating our associates and customers, so they feel confident about getting the vaccine as early as they’re eligible. We are not requiring associates to get the COVID-19 vaccine, nor are we providing incentives for getting vaccinated at this time.”
Walmart notes 90% of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart.
“We’re at the heart of many rural and underserved communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president, Health & Wellness, said. “Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for re-opening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to reach that goal.”
“Our top priority is to vaccinate as many people as we can in Tennessee, and Walmart is a great large-scale partner to help reach that goal,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “Due to the large footprint of Walmart stores across our state, we will be able to reach residents quickly and provide equitable and accessible vaccine distribution. We’re proud to partner with Walmart and know their expertise and geographic footprint will help boost our vaccine rollout and vaccination rates.”