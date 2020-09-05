Tennessee 1st Congressional District Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham recently held a Zoom town hall meeting on rural health.
“We want to talk about what’s working, what’s not working, and what we can do better and where we can go next in Tennessee,” Walsingham said of the meeting.
Walsingham is running against Republican Diana Harshbarger in the November general election to replace retiring GOP U.S. Rep. Phil Roe.
Participating in the town hall meeting were Dani Cook, who has endorsed Walsingham and who held a months-long protest at Kingsport’s Holston Valley Medical Center against Ballad Health’s decision to move trauma services and the neonatal intensive care unit from HVMC to the Johnson City Medical Center; Richard Henigham of the Tennessee Health Care Campaign; and Dr. Reid Blackwelder, professor and chair of Family Medicine at the Quillen School of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.
Much of the discussion focused on accessibility to the health care system and Tennessee’s resistance to expanding Medicaid.
“The states that didn’t do (Medicaid expansion) are seeing the highest number of hospitals closing,” Cook insisted. “I think one of the things we see here is this fear tactic: ‘Oh, what the federal government is going to make us do. It’s how we’ve got medical monopolies. They are going to come in and destroy our community hospitals.’ We have to better educate the folks in this region so that they understand all of the benefits and how they work rather than just the spin that’s out there on Facebook and social media. We have some very uninformed individuals who are cutting their nose off to spite their face when it comes to how they vote.”
Said Walsingham: “We’ve got to have an opportunity to have people who are financially secure to get preventative health to avoid these expensive, costly emergency room visits that end up costing taxpayer dollars in the long run in the first place. It makes more sense to take a Medicaid expansion or come up with an actual real alternative to make sure everybody has some kind of coverage they can actually afford to go to a doctor. If we have a happier, healthy society, it’s only going to be better for everybody.”
Walsingham, in a recent email, also indicated she might not vote for Nancy Pelosi for House speaker if she wins and if the Democrats retain the majority in the U.S. House.
“I’m working on building a coalition to advocate for real change through new leadership,” Walsingham wrote. “Nancy has served a long time and I hope she will realize that it would be beneficial to make way for new voices. I am excited to see who will run for speaker, and I hope it will be someone who will share my focus on developing solutions that will unify the parties under common goals.”
A Democrat hasn’t held the 1st Congressional District seat since the 19th century.