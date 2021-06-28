BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County taxpayers have their last change today to speak publicly on a proposed nine-cent property tax increase.
The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet in a called session to potentially vote on the tax rate and the county’s $207.7 million budget for the fiscal year that begins on Thursday.
The county’s budget committee voted unanimously last week to recommend the tax increase to the full commission.
A nine-cent increase would equal $33.75 on the tax bill for a home appraised at $150,000 by the Sullivan County Property Assessor: $150,000 x .25 (residential property is assessed at 25%) = $37,500 ÷ 100 (taxes are levied per $100 of the assessed value) = 375 x .09 (a nine-cent increase) = $33.75.
Calling the proposed tax rate of $2.4062 (per $100 of assessed value) an increase might sound confusing to some people, since this year’s rate was $2.57.
But this year was a reappraisal year, and because of that, the state set a certified tax rate of $2.3132 for Sullivan County. Anything more is a tax increase.
The certified tax rate is calculated to provide the local government, in this case Sullivan County, with the same amount of revenue from its tax rate as the prior year.
Sullivan County’s certified tax rate for the new budget year, provided by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, is $2.3132. So the $2.4062 figure represents an increase of 9.3 cents.
An increase was expected. It has been publicly discussed for a year. It is needed to cover the county’s debt service.
The proposed budget includes a 4% pay raise for county employees, and the committee agreed to increase that to a recommendation of 5%. The money to fund that raise across all non-school accounts did not require a tax increase but is coming from savings the county will see from a 5% reduction in its retirement costs.
A 4% raise for school employees is included in the county school system’s budget, as well as $3.3 million to implement a teacher pay equalization plan.