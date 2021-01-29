ROGERSVILLE – An engineering study recently concluded that there are no environmental or archeological issues that would hinder the development of a large industrial site within Hawkins County's Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
But, there are still several aspects of an ongoing Due Diligence Study and Infrastructure Engineering study that must be completed before the 100 acre lot can be marketed for industrial development.
Hawkins County Industrial Development Board chairman Larry Elkins said Thursday its remarkable that this study has already advanced this far since June when the grant was awarded to pay for the studies.
Most of the funding for these studies has come in the form of grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
“We've been working hard to get Lot 17, which would be approximately 100 acres of flat, level ground, ready with all the amenities to accept a large client,” Elkins said. “In my opinion we'll have the only really large site in Northeast Tennessee that's available for industrial development. We're doing everything that the experts (recommend). We've had experts brought in from all over the Southeast to look at that site, to advise us on what needs to be done, to get everything shovel ready to put a large industrial site there.”
$107K saved on first two aspects of the study
Calvin Clifton from the engineering firm of Mattern and Craig which is conducting the study, told the IDB Thursday that the Threatened and Endangered Species Survey, as well as the Cultural/Archeological Surveys were completed with no issues identified.
“That bat survey will not be required, which will actually free up about $60,000 that we had budgeted in the grant to be used for other tasks later in the process,” Clifton told the board. “The Cultural and Archeological surveys were a big concern, obviously, and that is now complete, and there were also no issues with that. We're just pending TVA's approval of the investigation.”
Clifton noted that an additional $47,000 was saved on the Cultural and Archeological study which can also be used for later aspect of the study as well.
Incomplete aspects of the study
A water supply study on how to increase flow into the park involving the First Utility District and the Surgoinsville Utility District is about 30 percent completed.
A study on how to properly fill in or relocate the old drainage ditch that cuts through the middle of the property is about 10 percent complete. The ditch was create to expel overflow from the adjacent cooling tower of the canceled Phipps Bend nuclear plant.
There is also a Church Hill Sewer Department line that runs through the middle of the property as well which will have to be re-routed to the roadways before the property can be developed. That study is about 10 percent complete.
Aspects of the study that haven't yet started include: Ancillary Area Assessments for uses of other property at the park such as located fill for the ditch; a Geotech analysis of the areas; a Site Grading Plan; and a Rail Design to bring a rail spur into the site, which are awaiting signed agreements with TVA.
Separate water tank and distribution study
A separate study currently being conducted by Mattern and Craig is the Phipps Bend Water Tank and Water Distribution System Improvements Project.
The project will upgrade the water tank which has been mandated for refurbishment by the state, as well as install a series of valves and other infrastructure that will help prevent all plants from being affected by a single water line break - as has happened in the past.
Clifton said the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has approved the plans, specifications, and bid documents for both projects.
They are awaiting final environmental review and approval by the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) and USDA Rural Development (USDA-RD). Clifton said environmental documentation should be reviewed and possibly approved by early next week.
USDA-RD will then finalize documents for bidding.
This work is being performed for the Surgoinsville Utility District (SUD) - the owner/operator of the water system in the industrial park and surrounding area.