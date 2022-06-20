The future Chipotle location is underway at the Pinnacle in Bristol. The space, which was once a Steak 'n Shake, will soon become a “Chipotlane” with a dining room and a digital drive-thru for guests to pick up orders placed in advance on the Chipotle app and at Chipotle.com. The upcoming restaurant at 413 Pinnacle Parkway is currently hiring. For more information, go to https://jobs.chipotle.com/.
featured
Upcoming Chipotle prepares for summer opening
Marina Waters
