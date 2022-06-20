Chipotle sign at Bristol Pinnacle
ROB WALTERS

The future Chipotle location is underway at the Pinnacle in Bristol. The space, which was once a Steak 'n Shake, will soon become a “Chipotlane” with a dining room and a digital drive-thru for guests to pick up orders placed in advance on the Chipotle app and at Chipotle.com. The upcoming restaurant at 413 Pinnacle Parkway is currently hiring. For more information, go to https://jobs.chipotle.com/.

