Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo northwest of Tryon, Neb. Kemp has led an effort to raise more than $300 million from ranchers to build a processing plant for themselves, putting their future in their own hands. Crews will start work this fall building the Sustainable Beef plant on nearly 400 acres near North Platte, Nebraska, and other groups are making similar surprising moves in Iowa, Idaho and Wisconsin.