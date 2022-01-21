Two Hawkins County businesses, Big H BBQ in Rogersville and The Homestead Shoppe in Church Hill, have been named Best in East Tennessee in The Tennessee Magazine’s annual Best in Tennessee list.
The list is voted on by readers of the magazine and includes categories such as best hamburger, best golf course, best museum, and many more.
Winners are selected for West, Middle, and East Tennessee.
The ballot includes six categories: eats, destination and recreation, the arts, getaways, shopping and events.
Big H BBQ
Big H BBQ in Rogersville was named Best Barbeque in East Tennessee. Josh and Brandy Henry have owned the restaurant for three years. The couple say this is their first time winning, and it was a big surprise.
“There’s a lot of nice barbecue places up around East Tennessee, and for us to have won it, that’s shocking,” said Josh. “It was very unexpected.”
Josh believes the restaurant won because of the way it smokes its meat.
“A lot of people smoke differently than we do,” said Josh. “We do everything low and slow, and it’s all hickory smoked. We put no seasoning on our meat; it’s all hickory flavor.”
The Homestead Shoppe
The Homestead Shoppe in Church Hill was named Best Antique Store in East Tennessee. Shop owner Scott Taylor has owned the business for 28 years.
“I was stuck in a job I didn’t like, so I prayed for the Lord to open a door, and he opened the door to the Main Street Mile,” said Taylor.
The shop was originally named the Main Street Mile and located in downtown Church Hill, but 20 years ago, Taylor and his wife moved the business to its current location and changed the name.
Taylor said that they have won the award three or four times.
“It’s very flattering that people would take time out of their day to vote for us,” said Taylor.
Taylor believes The Homestead Shoppe won the award because it has good vendors.
“We try our best to attract and keep good vendors because the vendors in an antique shop is what makes the antique shop.”
To view the full list of winners, visit www.tnmagazine.org.