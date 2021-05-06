BLOUNTVILLE — What to do about Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey’s employment agreement was discussed by the airport’s Executive Committee on Thursday.
The main issue appears to be: How should his job performance be evaluated?
Cossey is the CEO of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority and has a base salary of $180,000, which was established when he was hired in February 2019.
Airport bylaws require an annual review of the executive director, but that hasn’t happened.
“That’s too long,” said Airport Authority Commissioner Bill Sorah, who is the city manager in Bristol, Tennessee
Document to evaluate
Airport Authority Chairman Todd Hensley indicated a document will be put together to evaluate Cossey and might include measures like cash flow and employee retention.
Cossey’s agreement
Under the agreement, Cossey receives an auto allowance of $800 per month, 120 hours of vacation, 80 hours of executive personal leave and $10,000 in transition/moving expenses.
The agreement allows the Airport Authority board to terminate him for “cause” or without cause.
Requirements for the position
The education and skill requirements for the position call for a B.S. degree in business or aviation management; a minimum of 10 years experience in senior management of a certified air carrier airport; being an accredited member of the American Association of Airport Executives; thorough knowledge of federal regulations and legal requirements; and proficiency in governmental relations.
The employment agreement was obtained by the Times News through a public records request.