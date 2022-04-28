BLOUNTVILLE — The Tri-Cities Airport Authority Aerospace Park officially has its first tenant.
The TCAA approved a lease agreement with Final Forge, a head-borne protective equipment developer and manufacturer for military, law enforcement, first responder and homeland security use, a press release from the agency said. According to the release, the company will construct two buildings at the airport with more than 50,000 square feet dedicated to its operations, which will move to Blountville later this year.
“We are thrilled to welcome Final Forge to Aerospace Park and the Tri-Cities region,” said Gene Cossey, TCAA executive director in the release. “We believe this is just the start of success for Aerospace Park, and like Final Forge, many more aerospace businesses will see the benefit of being located here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
The company will offer about 12 manufacturing jobs. According to the release, Final Forge will also bring “a significant amount” of laboratory and production machinery along with three aircraft to the Blountville location.
The company’s primary focus at the aerospace park will be set on research and development, manufacturing and maintenance of protective gear, including helmets, eyewear and hearing and respiratory devices used by aircraft pilots and crew, the release stated. Final Forge holds multiple contracts with the United States Special Operations Command. The new location will provide Final Forge with improved resources for customers at Fort Campbell, Fort Bragg, Fort Rucker, MacDill AFB and Virginia Beach.
“Being located at the airport will not only aid in the product flight testing, research and development activities, but will also provide aviation customers the ability to fly in and have their equipment serviced on-site by the same technicians responsible for building it in the first place,” said David Rogers, Final Forge managing member. “This one-stop-shop approach will shorten lead times and improve the customer experience in ways never before possible with aviation life support equipment.”
The aerospace park is a 160-acre site with an 8,000-foot runway adjacent to Tri-Cities Airport. The park was designed to serve as a hub for aircraft-related maintenance, repair, and overhaul companies. It is projected to create 1,500 to 2,000 jobs once the site is fully operational with businesses throughout.
For more information on Tri-Cities Aerospace Park, go to https://www.triaerospacepark.com/.