BLOUNTVILLE — It’s likely that Tri-Cities Airport will soon see more out-of-state visitors coming through the mountains in East Tennessee.
The state’s Tennessee On Me program to encourage out-of-state guests to visit the Volunteer State has added TCA to its list of locations. The program offers a $250 airline voucher for a minimum two-night stay in either Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville, and now, the Tri-Cities.
“It definitely is exciting,” said Gene Cossey, executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority. “We’re always looking for ways to get more airline service. We hope this can encourage the airlines to take a look at the level of service we have here.”
The Tennessee On Me program was announced earlier this month and a Tri-Cities option was added this week. Cossey said he is grateful to see the region getting its due recognition.
“I’m glad that our region came together and made an impact on getting this change to happen,” Cossey said. “I hope they can continue to grow that and get even more of our local hotels involved through the program and generate a lot more visitors to Tennessee. … Really the best thing that came out of this was that unified voice to get that recognition like it should have had in the first place.”
Travel dates must be between July 11 and Dec. 30. Booking requirements must be met to include required days in order to redeem the $250 Airline Voucher from American, Delta or Southwest Airlines.
Package reservations must be booked before Sept. 15, 2021 and must include a Sunday, Mon- day, Tuesday or Wednes- day night as part of minimum booking requirements. The voucher will be offered to the first 10,000 participants.
For details, go to https://www.visitmusiccity.com/tennesseeonme.