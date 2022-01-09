KINGSPORT — “Kingsport’s Social Event of the Year” is back on!
The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 75th Annual Dinner on Feb. 4 at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center.
The theme for this year’s event is “75 Years of Excellence! Honoring the Past — Celebrating the Present — Building the Future” in recognition of the Kingsport Chamber commemorating its 75th year in 2022.
Party on the Moon, “The Number One Party Band in the Nation,” will return for the 10th time to headline the stage at the popular affair.
The evening will begin with a reception at 6, followed by the dinner and program at 7. The public is invited.
Tickets will go on sale to Kingsport Chamber members Tuesday and to the general public on Wednesday.
Tickets are $150 and can be bought at the Kingsport Chamber, 400 Clinchfield St. next to Food City in downtown, or by phone at (423) 392-8832.
The 2020 event was a record sellout, and this year’s dinner is expected to be as well. In 2020, more than 1,700 individuals attended the popular event, which remains the largest Chamber annual dinner in the nation.
Additionally, this year’s Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner ticket will be good as a complimentary ticket to any Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra concert during the 2022 season.
A special guest room rate, which includes breakfast for two, is offered for $157 to Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner attendees who would like to spend the night at MeadowView. The rate for a hotel guest room only is $129.
Reservations can be made by calling MeadowView at (423) 578-6600 or (888) 632-3697.
MeadowView is offering a selection of wines for pre-purchase. For a list and to pre-order, send an email to Jessie Tittle with MeadowView at Jessica.L.Tittle@Marriott.com or call (423) 578-6535.
WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities serve as host sponsors. Ballad Health is the entertainment sponsor, Delta Dental is the program sponsor, Eastman Credit Union serves as concert hall and stage sponsor, Honda Kingsport is the associate sponsor and Food City is the printing sponsor.
“The Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner promises to be another unforgettable evening,” said Paula Jackson, event chair and WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities vice president and general manager. “WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities is honored and excited to host this magnificent event once again … now for our 22nd consecutive year. The Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner is definitely the most talked about and biggest social event of the year for our region. This year’s event will be even more spectacular as we celebrate the Kingsport Chamber’s 75th year.”
“The Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner has always been a signature event for our community and region and this year’s celebration takes on even greater significance as we kick off a year-long celebration to honor the Kingsport Chamber’s 75th year,” Kingsport Chamber President & CEO Miles Burdine said.
“The event is also the Kingsport Chamber’s major fundraiser, so it makes a big difference for our organization. We are very proud of this event that is recognized across the state and nation as the biggest and best, and we are most grateful to all of our sponsors, members and attendees who continuously support us every year.”