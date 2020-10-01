KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) has announced the 2020 KOSBEs will be livestreamed on social media from the new city hall building on Thursday, Dec. 10, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Alderman Darrell Duncan said, “We are excited to host the 2020 KOSBEs in the new Kingsport City Hall. What better way to celebrate the success of our small businesses right in the heart of the city and showcase our new facility.”
Entries for the 2020 KOSBEs are being accepted at www.kosbe.org/kosbes. Nominators/applicants will be prompted to pay the nonrefundable $25 fee after submitting their nomination/application. Entries are not considered complete until payment is received. The call for entries will remain open until Saturday, Oct. 31. After the deadline, the entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges, and finalists will be asked to participate in an interview that will take place virtually using the Zoom platform.
Dustin Mohr, chief operating officer of former KOSBE award winner Martin Dentistry and KOSBE Advisory Council chairman, said the show will go on despite COVID-19.
“Small businesses in our community have faced challenges this year beyond what any of us could have imagined. Thriving businesses were forced to shut down without warning, not knowing if or when they would be able to reopen, with the weight of providing for their families and their employees’ families on their shoulders,” he said.
“Now more than ever, we know that small businesses are truly the backbone of our community. I look forward to hearing the stories of the businesses that have been able to overcome these incredible challenges and to celebrating the leadership exhibited by entrepreneurs in our region. I hope other companies will join KOSBE in lifting up our local businesses who continue to prop up our economy.”
There are several corporate sponsorship opportunities available for companies who wish to support KOSBE in honoring local small businesses for their accomplishments and overcoming obstacles (especially due to the coronavirus and all the challenges associated with the pandemic):
Title Sponsor: $5,000 (only one available)
Recognition as Title Sponsor on KOSBE websites and social media; opportunity to present award during live event; 30-second video spot commercial during live event; host of Winner’s After Party breakout area; Virtual Swag Bag option, prominent recognition on promotional material and e-marketing; prominent digital recognition during live event; included in all press releases.
Platinum Sponsor: $3,000 (only three available)
Recognition as Platinum Sponsor on KOSBE websites and social media; opportunity to present award during live event; 15-second video spot commercial during live event; branded breakout area; Virtual Swag Bag option; prominent recognition on promotional material and e-marketing; prominent digital recognition during live event; included in all press releases.
Diamond Sponsor: $2,000
Recognition as Diamond Sponsor on KOSBE websites and social media; opportunity to present award during live event; brand transition between speakers or slides; Virtual Swag Bag option; prominent recognition on promotional material and e-marketing; prominent digital recognition during live event; included in all press releases.
Gold Sponsor: $1,000
Recognition as Gold Sponsor on KOSBE websites and social media; Virtual Swag Bag option; recognition on promotional material and e-marketing; digital recognition during live event; included in all press releases.
Silver Sponsor: $500
Recognition as Silver Sponsor on KOSBE websites and social media; recognition on promotional material and e-marketing; digital recognition during live event; included in all press releases.
The KOSBEs promote economic impact by recognizing small businesses that are leading by example and making an extraordinary contribution to the communities in which they do business. The winners exemplify leadership and excellence in overcoming adversity and a passion for helping others succeed. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to other local small businesses, and they model best practices that will progress the region as a whole.
For additional information about the KOSBEs, visit www.kosbe.org/kosbes.
About the Kingsport Chamber
The Kingsport Chamber is composed of two nonprofit organizations: the Kingsport Chamber Foundation 501©(3) and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce 501©(6).
The Kingsport Chamber Foundation manages, promotes, supports and assists a number of charitable, educational, environmental, leadership, quality of life and wellness programs that have a tremendous impact on the Kingsport community.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber Foundation include: Communications & Development; Downtown Concert Series; Downtown Kingsport Association; Education & Workforce Development; Fun Fest; Healthy Kingsport; Keep Kingsport Beautiful; Kingsport Leadership Programs (Leadership Kingsport, PEAK – Young Professionals and S.H.O.U.T.! Youth Leadership); Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE); Move to Kingsport; Santa Train; STREAMWORKS; Tennessee/Virginia Scholars; and Visit Kingsport.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to utilize resources and focus efforts on enhancing a strong and viable business environment for the Kingsport area.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce include: Communications & Development; Government Relations; and Membership. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce has nearly 1,000 members.