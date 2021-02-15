Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout was the centerpiece of a Zoom discussion on Monday between Tennessee Press Association (TPA) members, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.
“I think this is the first time we’ve had any kind of mass vaccination in our state,” Sexton, R-Crossville, said. “We are trying to ramp that up. It does cause a little bit of a problem. I would say the other problem we have as a state is we don’t know until 48 to 72 hours how many vaccinations we’re going to get for that period of time. Sometimes the department (of health) has not been able to get the amount they were promised, either. I think there has been hiccups all along the way from federal to state trying to get the people to shots.”
The legislature, Sexton noted, will continue to work with Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey to make sure they get what they need to advance the vaccine rollout.
Walmart, Sam’s Club, CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment and subject to vaccine availability.
“You have about 60 independent pharmacies across the state who can give it right now and hopefully that will increase,” Sexton pointed out. “The bigger problem is it’s not just one shot, it’s two shots. The second shot does add some logistics problems.”
The Tennessee Education Association has expressed concern about teachers not getting vaccinated and spending their own money to purchase disinfectants and protective masks.
Still, McNally stressed that despite COVID-19’s negative impact on the economy, state lawmakers won’t have to raise taxes on businesses.
“Overall, the state’s revenues are in good shape,” McNally said.
Sexton told TPA members that lawmakers will continue to evaluate bills about government transparency.
“I appreciate the role the press association does for our state making sure that we keep Tennesseans informed whether it’s local, state or federal (issues) and keeping the community involved as well,” Sexton said.