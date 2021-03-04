DUFFIELD — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will invest $16.7 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Scott County.
The company will increase production to meet growing demand for its proprietary foam mattress and pillow products, according to a news release. Virginia successfully competed with New Mexico for the project, which will create 25 jobs.
“Southwest Virginia has been an ideal base of operations for Tempur Sealy for nearly 20 years because of the region’s proximity to major interstates and access to the company’s customer base,” Northam said. “As one of the largest employers in the area, this expansion will allow the company to increase production capacity to ensure the future viability of its Scott County plant. Creating quality jobs in the advanced manufacturing sector is more important than ever as we work to mitigate the economic impacts of the pandemic, and we thank Tempur Sealy for their continued partnership.”
About Tempur Sealy
Tempur Sealy is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of bedding products. The company’s highly recognized brand portfolio includes Tempur-Pedic, Sealy featuring Posturepedic Technology, and Stearns & Foster.
Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Tempur Sealy operates manufacturing facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Duffield. Tempur Sealy employs more than 5,000 throughout the U.S., with 300 employees at its Duffield facility.
“Tempur Sealy has expanded a number of times since opening in Scott County in 2001, and this expansion will enable the Duffield plant to increase its production and support the growth of Tempur Sealy’s award-winning products,” said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy chairman and CEO. “We have developed a strong relationship with the community, and we are fortunate to have a well-educated workforce committed to excellence in quality, safety, productivity, and environmental compliance. I want to thank the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, Tennessee Valley Authority, and Scott County for facilitating this project. The expansion will be essentially complete by the end of the year, and the capacity increase will be realized by 2022.”
Making it happen
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Scott County and VCEDA to secure the project. Northam approved a $110,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Scott County with the project.
Tempur Sealy International is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.
Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The company is also eligible for workforce development and training funds from VCEDA.
“We appreciate the investment in jobs and equipment that Tempur continues to make in Scott County,” said Danny Mann, chairman of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. “Tempur is a strong regional partner and plays a vital role within the LENOWISCO region.”