BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) had a $233 million economic impact in 2019, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
TDOT said more than 80,000 visitors arrived at the airport during the year.
TDOT completed a year-long Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study, finding Tennessee’s public-use airports contribute $40 billion to the state’s economy and support 220,936 jobs in Tennessee.
“Tennessee’s 78 public-use airports are critical components of the state’s transportation network, linking and providing access to regional, national, and global transportation systems,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright.
TDOT said the study is a good representation of the annual economic impact of the aviation system during a non-pandemic period.
The TRI is in TDOT’s Region 1 in East Tennessee. The geographical area covers 24 counties and is home to 15 of the state’s 78 airports.
The area is bordered by North Carolina to the east and Virginia and Kentucky to the north.
Airports in Region 1 have almost 300 employees and are home to 80 businesses, which range from air transportation and aviation manufacturing to rescue, fire, and law enforcement. These on-airport businesses employ more than 4,000 people.
In 2019, more than 500,000 visitors arrived at McGhee Tyson Airport. In 2019, Region 1 also welcomed almost 300,000 general aviation visitors.
“This is fitting, as Region 1 is home to many of the state’s notable tourist destinations,” TDOT noted. “Gatlinburg, the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the area. Dollywood, also located in Sevier County, is the most ticketed attraction in Tennessee and the No. 1 employer in the county. Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport, the airport in Sevier County, welcomed the most visitors of any general aviation airport in the state, with almost 80,000 visitors entering through the airport.
The University of Tennessee in Knoxville also brings many visitors to the region. Visitors to nearby McGhee Tyson Airport reported almost $500 million in visitor spending, and nearby Knoxville Downtown Island Airport was responsible for almost 22,000 visitors.”
The study analyzed the economic impacts of on-airport activities, off-airport activities, multiplier impacts, and freight/cargo. Examples of on-airport activities include economic impacts from business tenants, airport construction spending, and airport employment. Off-airport impacts include visitor spending. Visitor spending generated 69,965 jobs and $9 billion in business revenue to the state in 2019. Analysis found that freight/cargo impacts generated 82,357 jobs and $19 billion in business revenue.
“A safe, secure, efficient, and resilient aviation system is essential to our state’s physical, economic, and social health,” said Michelle Frazier, director of TDOT’s Aeronautics Division. “This report recognizes aviation as a driver of the economy, including economic recovery.”
You can view the Executive Summary, including the breakdown of each individual airport’s contributions, at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/aeronautics/tasp.html.