ROGERSVILLE -- The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported Wednesday it will be closing a section of Rt. 31 in Hawkins County for an estimated 2-3 hours Wednesday night due to a pipe replacement project.

TDOT stated that the closure will begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday on Rt. 31 between the Rt. 131 (Mountain Valley Road) intersection and the intersection of Spruce Pine Road. 

Although the closure is expected to last 2-3 hours, TDOT posted an official reopening time of no later than 6 a.m. Thursday morning. That section of highway is located north of the Mooresburg community in the far northwest section of Hawkins County.

TDOT also reported that RT 70N in Hawkins County reopened to traffic Wednesday afternoon, although motorists may encounter temporary lane closures as crews work to clean up the site as well as resurface the area.
 
All work will be completed by Thursday, July 15. 
 
Rt. 70N north of Rogersville was closed back on June 28 construction crews in order to remove an outcropping of rock that was impacting the travel way.
 
This section of Rt. 70N on the south face of clinch Mountain is the approximate location where a massive mudslide occurred on Feb. 28, 2019, that caused two accidents, killing one man and severely injuring another.

The road was closed for nearly a year while repairs were made.

