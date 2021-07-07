ROGERSVILLE -- The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported Wednesday it will be closing a section of Rt. 31 in Hawkins County for an estimated 2-3 hours Wednesday night due to a pipe replacement project.
TDOT stated that the closure will begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday on Rt. 31 between the Rt. 131 (Mountain Valley Road) intersection and the intersection of Spruce Pine Road.
Although the closure is expected to last 2-3 hours, TDOT posted an official reopening time of no later than 6 a.m. Thursday morning. That section of highway is located north of the Mooresburg community in the far northwest section of Hawkins County.
The road was closed for nearly a year while repairs were made.