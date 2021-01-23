A “regional hunger” to get the COVID-19 vaccine exists, according to a survey done by the Smarty Pants research and consulting firm for the Region AHEAD group of business leaders.
Two out of three survey respondents said they want the vaccine as soon as possible.
The survey pointed out Region AHEAD should target its pro-vaccine messaging to those in a wait-and-see mode or those who are undecided about getting the vaccine.
About 770 people in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia participated in the survey.
Survey details
The survey was conducted across 22 counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A quarter of the respondents were in the 55-64 age group. Those 65 or older are either “all in” or “all out” about the vaccine. Seventy percent of the respondents were women, while 90% were white. Thirty-eight percent had a bachelor’s degree. Young people were three times more likely to hold out getting a vaccine because of trust issues. Only 45% felt COVID-19 information was “spot on.” About 1040 respondents initially started the survey, but 33% of those already had begun being vaccinated. Eighty six percent of the respondents were Tennesseans.
“We created a short survey that took on average six, seven, eight minutes to do,” said Smarty Pants Chief Wynn Tyree. “The large majority of people do see that their vaccination does have a direct impact on their community. So that is good news.”
What some respondents said
• “I am pro vaccination. I believe in the professionals. While the speed in which it was given out of the norm, with the proper human protocol, even though I’ve never taken a flu shot because I’ve never had the flu.”
• “I’m a school teacher and we go back to full in-person learning next week. I’ve got 31 kids. I don’t feel safe going back to work. I want the vaccine.”
• “I need some time and I want to wait and see so I’m going to hold out a little bit.”
• “I will not get the vaccine until I’m assured there is a second dose that’s going to be available. Is it going to be here in three to four weeks?”
• “I believe the vaccine was a little rushed. I want to see how it does before going forward. Also, I’m healthy and not really at risk. I feel like my body’s own immune system is the best defense.”