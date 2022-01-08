KINGSPORT — A Nashville-based company recently purchased Creekside Behavioral Health in Kingsport.
Summit BHC purchased Creekside along with six other psychiatric hospitals throughout the country, according to a press release from the company. Creekside was previously owned by Strategic Behavioral Health.
“We are excited to welcome these facilities and their staff members to the Summit family,” said Brent Turner, CEO of Summit BHC, in the release. “We are committed to providing these communities with the high-quality care they have come to expect, and we look forward to working closely with them.”
The other six facilities include Eagle View Behavioral Health in Bettendorf, Iowa; Peak Behavioral Health in Santa Teresa, New Mexico; Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health near Wilmington, North Carolina; Palms Behavioral Health in Harlingen, Texas; Willow Creek Behavioral Health in Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Miramont Behavioral Health near Madison, Wisconsin. According to the release, the seven hospitals have a total of 613 inpatient psychiatric beds serving children, adolescents, adults and seniors. Summit BHC now owns and operates 31 facilities across the United States.
Creekside focuses on acute behavioral health for adolescents, adults and seniors. The facility is located at 1025 Executive Park Blvd.