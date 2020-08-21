BLOUNTVILLE — Sales tax revenues returned to Sullivan County and its cities this month, which are for sales taxes collected in June, are the best in recent memory — and likely the best ever — for the month of August.
That’s according to a report from Sullivan County’s budget office, which shows countywide sales tax revenue of $5,387,370 this month, compared to $4,895,636 for August 2019.
That equals growth of $381,769 (7.63%), according to the report.
Kingsport continues to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated within the county, but Bristol and areas outside any city experienced larger growth, year over year, for this monthly report.
Sales in Kingsport contributed $3,081,614 of the $5,387,370 countywide total, with growth of about $53,000 (or 1.7%) over August 2019. Sales in Bristol contributed $1,340,208 of the $5,387,370 countywide total, with growth of about $122,600 (10.1%) over August 2019.
Sales in areas outside any city in the county contributed $787,120 of the $5,387,370 countywide total, with growth of about $125,400 (18.9%) over August 2019.
Where does it go?
• The city of Kingsport’s non-school share is $1,540,807.
• The Kingsport City Schools system’s share is $931,207.
• The city of Bristol’s non-school share is $670,104.
• The Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools system’s share is $534,427.
• Sullivan County’s non-school share is $393,560.
• The Sullivan County Schools system’s share is $1,215,660.
• Johnson City’s non-school share is $61,831.
• The Johnson City Schools system’s share is $12,391.
• Bluff City’s share is $27,383 (Bluff City does not operate its own school system).
Sales Taxes 101
Sales tax revenues come back to the localities two months after they are collected by local merchants. June sales tax collections, for example, came back as revenue to Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City — as well as to the three school systems in the county — in August.
Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities.
Locally, cities and counties fund most of their services through a combination of property and sales taxes.
When a consumer pays sales tax locally, that money is sent to the state, which takes a small cut and redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.
Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50 — with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located.
Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.