BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s property tax rate for the upcoming budget year will be based on each penny generating $414,670, based on information shared publicly for the first time on Tuesday.
This year’s budget was based on each penny generating $371,674.
The change in how much a penny is worth is due to growth in the countywide property assessment, because this is a reappraisal year for Sullivan County.
At back-to-back meetings of the Sullivan County Commission’s Administrative and Executive committees Tuesday afternoon and evening, county finance department officials presented the first estimate of what each penny of the tax rate will generate based on the new countywide assessment of $4.304 billion, plus $126 million in public utilities raises, minus $88.86 million for tax increment financing (TIF) projects on the county’s tax roll. That equals an estimated $4.34 billion assessment for county revenue calculations.
The tax rate this year was $2.57 (per $100 of assessed value). Based on a projected 95.5% collection rate, the tax rate was budgeted to provide $95.57 million in revenue.
The state’s certified tax rate for Sullivan County this year, designed to offset taxpayers’ tax bills due to growth from the reappraisal, is $2.3132.
If you divide this year’s budgeted revenue from the $2.57 tax rate by the estimated worth of a post-appraisal penny ($414,670), you get a $2.3047.
The tax rate will increase.
The county’s Budget Committee is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday to set the tax rate (that’s an hour after a legally required public hearing on the budget). A majority of county commissioners last year approved borrowing money to fund construction of new jail facilities, with the understanding the move would require a tax increase this year to cover debt service payments.
The county’s proposed budget calls for $5.805 million in new money for debt service to come from county property tax revenues. Members of the Budget Committee agreed last week to recommend shifting $2 million worth of property tax revenues from schools (the county school system’s $1 million decrease will be covered by a $1 million increase in the system’s share of local option sales tax revenues).
The entire $5.805 million would require an increase of about 14 cents above the certified tax rate of $2.3132, Commissioner Colette George estimated during one of the meetings on Tuesday.
If the full commission approved the recommendation to redirect $2 million worth of the tax rate from schools to debt service, the amount could drop to about 9 cents.
The full commission is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget in a called meeting on June 29.