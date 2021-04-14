BLOUNTVILLE — Thanks to growth in local option sales tax revenues, Sullivan County has the option to dedicate less of its property tax rate to general purpose school funding and still meet the state’s requirement for maintenance of effort.
That’s according to figures shared with the county’s Budget Committee on Wednesday by Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey.
Maintenance of effort is the state’s requirement that localities maintain school funding, from local revenue sources, at an amount no less than the prior year. Local revenue sources the state considers are property taxes and local option sales taxes.
The portion of the county’s property tax rate dedicated to school funding is split with city school systems that operate in the county because city residents pay county property taxes. The money for schools is split based on attendance. So if the county shifts pennies from schools to fund another part of the county’s budget, such as debt service, the amount received by city school systems also will decrease.
Bailey pointed out that the cities have the same option when developing their budgets for the fiscal year that begins July 1: Use any growth in sales tax to offset any decrease in their share of revenue generated by the county property tax.
According to Bailey:
The Sullivan County Schools budget for the current fiscal year included $34,509,718 in total local revenue. That included $22,694,718 budgeted as revenue from the county’s property tax rate and $11,815,000 budgeted as revenue from the county school system’s share of local option sales taxes.
Due to what Bailey projects as a 5.2% growth in local option sales tax revenues (based on actual revenue from that source so far this fiscal year) the school system’s share will be an estimated $13,840,574. That’s more than $2 million over what was budgeted. A county budget can be developed using the $13,840,574 as the figure the county school system will receive for the fiscal year that begins July 1. And that means to meet the maintenance of effort (for the county, for its school system), would require only $20,669,144 from the county’s property tax.
That’s a reduction of about 9%. And it would reduce city school systems’ shares by 9% as well.
For the current fiscal year, the county property tax rate is $2.57 (per $100 of assessed value), and $1.353 of that goes to general purpose school funding, which is shared among the school systems based on attendance.
The current split, which is not expected to change, according to discussion among budget committee members, is 45.13% to the county system, 34.57% to Kingsport City Schools; 19.84% to Bristol Tennessee City Schools; and .46% to Johnson City’s school system.
The dollar amounts in this year’s budget the $1.353 on the county property tax rate was budgeted to provide: $22,694,718 to county schools; $17,384,365 to Kingsport’s school system; $9,977,026 to Bristol’s school system; and $231,322 to Johnson City’s school system.
A 9% reduction in the amount of the property tax going to general purpose school funding could mean 12 cents of the county property tax rate, based on this year’s rate, could be in play for other use.
The county’s budget must include $4 million in new funding for debt service, mostly for the new jail. The current tax rate is based on each penny generating $371,674. Multiply by 12 and you get $4.46 million.
The Budget Committee is set to meet again next week.