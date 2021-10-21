BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission voted Thursday to partner with the city of Bristol to provide up to $1.7 million in tax increment financing to bring a $37.5 million residential development to a “blighted” area near Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Overlook will bring approximately 158 new single- family residences to the five land parcels included in the project area, and is projected to increase the tax assessment on the parcels tenfold.
The county and city will each keep 35% of growth in property tax revenue due to the development as the homes are built and sold, pledging 65% toward payoff of the TIF over up to 15 years.
The 96 free-standing single-family homes will be between 2,000 and 2,800 square feet, contain at least three bedrooms and two baths and have estimated purchase prices of between $225,000 and $280,000. Sixty-two townhouses will be between 1,600 and 1,800 square feet and have similar amenities, with estimated purchase prices of $180,000.
Kingsport-based Danny Karst is the developer and last week said The Overlook is similar to the West Gate redevelopment underway in Kingsport off West Stone Drive near the Interstate 26 interchange.
Conceptual drawings for the homes to be built there are identical to those distributed for West Gate’s construction.
Once completed, the The Overlook will take the tax assessment on the parcels involved from $753,955 today (yielding annual property tax revenue of $18,142 for the county and $14,976 for the city of Bristol) to nearly $7.08 million (generating new annual property tax revenue of $152,084 for the county and $125,545 for Bristol).
During the TIF payback period, the annual new monetary benefits to Sullivan County (the 35% “holdback” in growth, and a legally required debt service “set aside,”) would equal $48,460, while the figure for Bristol would equal $60,268.
The commission also adopted a redistricting plan to make relatively minor boundary adjustments to two County Commission/constable districts (1 and 5, which adjoin each other) and two county school board districts (4 and 7) to reflect changes in population as reported in the 2020 U.S. Census. The changes are in the Piney Flats area and affect 465 voters, Elections Administrator Jason Booher said.
A resolution to provide up to $1 million in federal COVID relief money for construction of a new firing range and training facility for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was held on first reading at the sponsor’s request, to allow it to go through the review process by the commission’s committee system.
In other business, the commission reelected County Mayor Richard Venable to serve as chairman of commission meetings. Commissioner John Gardner was reelected speaker pro tempore, the person who rules meetings in the absence of the chairman.
