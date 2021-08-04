BLOUNTVILLE — Countywide, sales tax revenues ended fiscal year 2020-2021 on a high note, up 12.14% compared to fiscal year 2019-2020, according to a report from the Sullivan County Finance Department.
That's more than $7.01 million in growth, year over year.
The report covers total sales tax revenues from August of last year through July.
For July, the countywide total of nearly $5.69 million represented growth of 17% ($826,000) compared to July 2020. If was the fifth month in a row sales tax revenue showed double-digit growth. Only one of the 12 months covered in the report showed a decrease from the prior year. That was October 2020 (which was for sales taxes collected in August 2020).
Kingsport continues to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated within the county, but Bristol, areas outside any city, Bluff City, and Johnson City’s portion of Sullivan County experienced larger growth as a percentage, year over year.
Sales tax revenues returned to Sullivan County and its cities during the 12-month period totaled $64.77 million, compared to nearly $57.76 million the prior fiscal year.
Where did it come from?
The $64.77 million, by collection point: Kingsport, $36.77 million; Bristol, $16.14 million; non-city portions of the county, more than $10.18 million; Johnson City, nearly $995,000; and Bluff City, nearly $685,000.
Growth by location, year over year: Kingsport, $2.82 million (8.31%); Bristol, $2.14 million (15.31%); non-city portions of the county, $1.67 million (19.67%); Johnson City, $205,000 (26.11%); and Bluff City, $170,000 (33%).
Where does it go?
Half of the money goes to local school systems:
• Sullivan County Schools' share is $14,584,659, up $1.49 million (11.37%) compared to last year (and well above the $11.8 million the school system budgeted as revenue from this source).
• Kingsport City Schools’ share is $11.24 million, up $1.38 million (13.96%) compared to last year.
• The Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools’ share is $6.41 million, up $616,000 (10.63%) compared to last year.
• Johnson City Schools’ share is $144,000, up $24,000 (20.25%).
A portion of sales tax revenue is available for each locality to use for non-school purposes.
• Non-school shares for each locality for the 12-month period: Sullivan County, $5.09 million, up $837,000 compared to last year; Kingsport, $18.38 million, up $1.41 million; Bristol, $8.07 million, up $1.07 million; Johnson City, $497,000, up $103,000; Bluff City, $342,000, up $85,000.
Sales Taxes 101
Sales tax revenues come back to the localities two months after they are collected by local merchants.
May sales tax collections, for example, will return as revenue to Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City — as well as to the three school systems in the county — in July.
Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities.
Locally, cities and counties fund most of their services through a combination of property and sales taxes.
When a consumer pays sales tax locally, that money is sent to the state, which takes a small cut and redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.
Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50 — with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located.
Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.