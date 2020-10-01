SURGOINSVILLE — Due diligence studies that will help clear the way for more than 100 acres of vacant industrial property to be marketed at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park is expected to be completed in early 2021.
That vacant lot is located in the southeast corner of the park adjacent to the abandoned cooling tower. Once the studies and site preparation are completed, that location will be the biggest “shovel- ready” vacant industrial location in East Tennessee.
Calvin Clifton with Mattern and Craig told the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board last week his engineering firm is beginning mandatory due diligence studies that must be completed before final site preparations can take place.
The two main site preparation projects are to relocate a sewer line that divides the property in half and to fill in a trench that was created to serve as a drain for the cooling tower when the nuclear plant was under construction.
Earlier this year, the IDB was awarded a $100,000 state grant which will pay for Mattern and Craig to conduct those mandatory studies on threatened and endangered species; a cultural and archaeological survey; a drainage ditch relocation feasibility study; the sewer line relocation study; a water supply study; and a site grading plan.
“It’s very comprehensive in nature to cover all the wetlands, the historic/cultural reviews, looking at getting the evacuation ditch through the property, and what it would take to get that filled, and doing the environmental work on the areas where we would get the material to fill the ditch,” Clifton told the IDB during its Sept. 24 meeting.
Study of Phipps Bend’s water system
Another aspect of Mattern and Craig’s study is to prepare Phipps Bend for some overdue improvements to its water system.
“Part of the funding is to study those areas from a hydraulic standpoint to see how we can better serve the park with water,” Clifton said. “I’m really excited about that part of the project because it will once and for all address the water supply issues up there.”
Among the water system improvements will be restoration and painting of the water tank and installing fresh water line valves at every plant so that one leak doesn’t shut down the entire park — a situation that occurred two years ago.
Clifton added, “It’s been a long, arduous process to get these things defined and to get them funded, but we’re there now and excited to move forward.”
Clifton didn’t have an estimated timeline for completion of the studies except that it would be early 2021. He said most of the various aspects can be completed concurrently, which will save time.
“There’s so many different tasks, and we’re going to have to involve so many sub- consultants who work specifically with the cultural resources, geo-technical, and all those tasks,” Clifton said. “As far as the water improvements, the physical improvements to the water system itself have been approved by the state, and I think there were a couple of little questions about our plans for painting the tank. We’re going to bid those out at the same time, and hopefully we’ll be bidding that later this fall, to get the tank painted and get those new valves and connections made that we talked about within the park.”
Two new board members
Also on Sept. 24, the IDB was presented with three nominees for its two available seats. The board took a silent vote and elected Rogersville attorney Amy Skelton and Church Hill City Recorder Josh Russell.
The third nominee was Scott Rutledge, who is an assembly foreman with Engineering Design and Manufacturing Services in Surgoinsville.
Skelton’s and Russell’s names will be presented to the Hawkins County Commission for final approval at its Oct. 26 meeting.